Pure Unadulterated Sound From A Yamaha MT-09 With Akrapovic Exhaust

Akrapovič – the industry’s leading exhaust manufacturer – are used by many racers. A Slovenian manufacturer of exhaust systems that began in 1990 in the motorcycle market. Building its expertise in racing, Akrapovič exhausts are used on motorcycles across every racing segment, including the mighty Moto GP.

Aside from their high-quality construction, Akrapovič exhausts are known to provide a unique sound character that fits perfectly for all bikes such as the case of this 2017 Yamaha MT-09 with full Akrapovic exhaust system cruising down the highway.