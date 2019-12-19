Pricing Released for 2020 BMW F 900 R/XR and S 1000 XR

Now You Know How Much to Sock Away

BMW has a few new bikes for 2020, but some of the pricing information was still a mystery even though they’d showed off the motorcycles. That has just changed for the F 900 X and XR and the S 1000 XR. Now that these BMWs have their price tags on them, you know officially how much you’ll need to get your hands on one.

The 2020 BMW F 900 R comes in with a super-reasonable $8,995 price tag. This bike is a middleweight machine that offers quite a lot in terms of features, including a TFT display that gives you access to many of the bike’s settings and controls. There’s also a fair amount of optional equipment you can add that makes the motorcycle even more impressive, including adaptive cornering lights, additional ride modes, keyless ignition, and upgrades ABS.

The 2020 BMW F 900 XR is similar but offers a bit more. Those additional features and whatnot will run you $11,695. Still a pretty good price for the bike. The model features BMW Motorrad Connectivity, stability control, adjustable brake and clutch levels, self-canceling turn signals, and an adjustable windshield among other things. Options for the XR are the same as the R.

The 2020 S 1000 XR is the last one that got its price recently. The motorcycle is a killer machine, and it features a $17,645 price tag. The bike gets four riding modes, electronic suspension adjustment, some racks for you to add your choice of panniers, ABS, hill-start control, and more. If you want to upgrade from the F 900 R and XR, this is a smart choice.