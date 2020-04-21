Powersports Employees Are Now Essential Workers

Newly Revised Federal Guidelines

The U.S. federal government recently revised the guidelines around essential workers. Now included among the list of essential workers are powersports employees. Also included are manufacturing, distribution, sales, rentals, and maintenance. This clarifies some of the ambiguity around the powersports industry.

Previously, automotive repair and service workers were included in the list of essential workers, but motorcycle and other powersports employees were in a bit of a gray area. Now things are much clearer. The new guidelines state the following:

“Workers critical to the manufacturing, distribution, sales, rental, leasing, repair, and maintenance of vehicles and other transportation equipment (including electric vehicle charging stations) and the supply chains that enable these operations to facilitate continuity of travel-related operations for essential workers.”

The Motorcycle Industry Council was part of what got powersports employees included in the list of essential workers. “Proper servicing of all types of vehicles, including during times of emergency, is absolutely necessary,” said Scott Schloegel, MIC senior vice president of government relations. “However, everyone still needs to follow state and local guidelines, as well as health official directives, and practice social distancing.”

This should help get some riders the help they need and get some workers back to work. However, some dealerships and service centers will likely remain closed during the COVID-19 outbreak.