Pierer Mobility Debuts “Lifetime” Support Mobility Service in EU

The EU seems to have landed the penultimate perk with Pierer Mobility Group’s new moto service – but, as with anything, the perk comes with a bit of fine print.

Pierer states this particular support program will be for all their bikes – including KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas bikes – “for life,” with all motorcycles under the Pierer Mobility Group umbrella eligible… yes, even older, used machines.

It’s a rather clever strategy; with a two-year warranty comes a 12-month, extendable period of Pierer’s Mobility Service, which “automatically extends for another 12 months or until the next service, whichever comes first, provided the customer gets his or her machine serviced at an authorized service center,” explains RideApart.

KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas motorcycles. Media sourced from Moto1.

“If a customer makes it to the target mileage before a year passes, the Mobility Service’s duration will extend from the time of service to the next year or the next interval, whichever comes first.”

Here’s some of what the Mobility Service provides:

Coverage for breakdown, vandalism, theft, attempted theft, and fire Services including roadside repair, towing, storage, replacement part sources, and key-related issues. A 24/7 emergency call center connected to a country-wide network of dealerships “Trip Continuation,” where “the costs of the journey for the rider and passenger will be covered from the place of the breakdown to the planned destination, either that or the rider’s residence,” with conditions applied on distance and transport methods.

Of course, a lifetime support service can’t just continue forever on a bike that may or may not be in service; as such, Pierer’s got a docket of rules to which riders must adhere and understand prior to gaining access to the “Lifetime” Support Mobility Service.

KTM’s 2023 1290 Super Duke RR. Media sourced from KTM’s recent press release.

The service is limited to what kind of bike it is attached to. A twin-cylinder heart might be applicable for up to 80,000km coverage (to be used up in eight years), but a single-cylinder might only have 60,000 kilometers to ride in that same period of time.

The above is a conundrum that smacks highly of insurance data statistics, though perhaps limitations of perks are what’s necessary to ensure this program is successful.

Logos from KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas. Media sourced from Raptor Titanium.

Regardless, we’ll see soon how our riders in Europe fare with the new Pierer Mobility Service. If you’re unsure whether this service is in your area, here’s a list of the countries currently celebrating the Pierer Plan:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Do you think the Pierer Mobility Service should come to America?