Over 5,000 Navi Kits Dispatched Via Honda Mexico to the US

Honda 2Wheelers India has been sending us a slew of Navi kits – and apparently, we’ve already seen over 5,000 of the kits dispatched across the border from Mexico.

The report from AutoCarPro states that there hasn’t been that much demand for the little motorcycle-scooter hybrid in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Originally launched at the 2016 AIMExpo, the Honda Navi – touted as “the company’s first fully India-designed and produced model targeted at millennials and priced aggressively,” didn’t do as well as the brand expected. In fact, there’s far more demand for the Navi in the overseas market than in India.

To that effect, Atsushi Ogata – MD, president and CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India – has been keen to get the kits into Mexico, where we’re told Honda Mexico delivers the kits across the border for the US market.

Win, win – for all involved, it seems.

“I’m happy to share that Honda Mexico has announced the start of Honda Navi Exports to US Market,” says Ogata.

“Offering a unique appeal with a dynamic style of both scooter and motorcycle, Navi brings a world of limitless possibilities for its riders around the globe. With the start of CKD kits to Honda Mexico, HMSI had reaffirmed its commitment to become one of Honda’s manufacturing hubs for the world.”

“The Navi deliveries to US market via Honda Mexico has further strengthened our export portfolio in advanced markets, the new expansion has given us an opportunity yet again to set new standards of global manufacturing quality in India.”

*All media courtesy of Honda’s official website*