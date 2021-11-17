Honda miniMOTO: All-New 109cc Navi to Join Grom and Monkey

Before today, if you Googled ‘$2,000 motorcycle’, you’d have likely come up with a bunch of used bike ads, questionable dealership deals, and dubious craigslist tabs.

And no wonder – with Honda’s Grom starting the bid at $3,399, two g’s seems far-fetched…or does it?

Surprisingly, not anymore – Honda’s just upped the ante by offering their lowest-priced bike yet – and the India-based build will be joining the miniMOTO category for the beginning of 2022 Q1.

Meet the 2022 Navi.

She’s pert, quiet kind of pretty (no pun intended), packing a neat 7.83 HP @ 7,000 RPM with 6.6 ft-lbs of torque from her ‘little engine that could’ – a 109cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke.

The biggest feature of this teeny bopper, though, is the selling price: Honda’s giving us this small scoot for a scant MSRP of $1,807. Yeah, you heard that right.

That’s a heck of a lot cheaper than the other two MiniMOTO machines – the Grom and the Monkey – which are currently on the small-displacement market for $3,399 and $3,999, respectively.

You can also pay an extra $200 for shipping, tipping the scales at just over $2,000 USD.

Pair that with the fact that the Navi slaps the curb at 236 pounds WET (The purchase of a Navi includes all standard equipment, required fluids, and full tank of fuel, ready to ride) with top-notch fuel efficiency (110 miles per gallon with a 0.9-gallon tank), and you’re practically guaranteed the cheapest ‘brap’ on the block.

Available as of January to the US market (February if you’re kicking around in California), NewsPress USA tells us the Navi will include a convenient 30.1-inch seat height, as well as the new ‘twist and go’ throttle feature (via Honda’s V-Matic automatic transmission).

The Navi will also sport four color options – Red, ‘Grasshopper Green,’ ‘Nut Brown’ and ‘Ranger Green, and can purportedly be tricked out further with Honda’s certified ‘MiniMOTO graphics.’

Bottom line, if you were a fan of the solid and dependable Grom, this might be the perfect low-end addition for the next-gen kidling looking to swing a leg over and learn as they go – or maybe to just have puttering in the back of the garage for when you feel like a tout to the nearest grocery store on killer gas efficiency.

Either way, we won’t judge…we’re actually dying to try the thing out.

What do you think of Honda’s new mini monster? Be sure to drop a comment below – we love hearing from you; in the meantime, check out other news from Honda proper, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.