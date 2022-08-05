One of One: Suzuki Awards World Endurance Hayabusa to MotoGP Test Rider

Suzuki has just gifted one of their valuable riders with a specialized hyperbike – and the ‘World Endurance Hayabusa’ will be the only one of its kind in the world.

Earlier this year, the Japanese marque pulled out of MotoGP, stating that sustainability was the focus, though they would still be staying in the motorcycle market.

This means that Suzuki’s MotoGP test rider and reigning Endurance World Champion (EWC), Sylvain Guintoli, will shortly be completing his time with Suzuki – and considering the sheer grunt had from the man on successes for Suzuki, it’s no wonder the brand is thanking him in the best way they know how; with the 1/1 ‘Yoshimura-Sert-Motul.’

Suzuki’s MotoGP test rider and reigning Endurance World Champion (EWC), Sylvain Guintoli, with his brand new ‘Bush, courtesy of Suzuki. Media sourced from MCN.

“I have to thank Suzuki for this beautiful bike to celebrate our successes over the past few years,” Guintoli enthuses in a report from MCN.

“The throttle response is so linear and power delivery is smooth, it inspires so much confidence to push harder.”

The ‘Busa sports the standard – and bonkers – 1340cc inline-four, showing off a teeth-cleaning 198.8hp and max torque of 120.1ft/Ibs.

Now, this edition will purportedly sport a special a special Yoshimura SERT Motul replica paint job – the very same that Guintoli rides in the EWC.

“[Suzuki is giving me] this awesome “Yoshimura-Sert-Motul” Suzuki Hayabusa in Donington Park to celebrate the 2021 EWC World Title, Bol d’Or and both 2021 & 2022 LeMans24H victories,” adds the racer on his social media.

“A beast on the roads and a beast on track.”

We think he’s pretty happy with the thing; just look at that Cheshire cat grin.

Maybe it’s the helmet.

