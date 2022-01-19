Motorcycle NewsHarley Davidson

Ohio: Harley-Davidson Is Hiring

A view of the Youngstown Harley-Davidson dealership in Ohio

If you put up your slipper in the Buckeye state, Harley Davidson’s got some news for you – they’re hiring, and the report from WKBN states that the Youngstown-based dealership will be looking to fill positions in anything from servicing to sales, parts and secretarial duties. 

When the American motorcycle manufacturer came out with the about-face that was the five-year HardWire Strategy, many were intrigued. The Strategy, “grounded in enhancing the desirability of the brand and protecting the value of [H-D] iconic products,” would according to Wade here at wBW require major muscle to cut 30% of their bikes, distribute investment across products and, in general, change the way people see Harley – not because Harley’s image is bad, but because their image wasn’t as appealing to newer gens of riders. 

Under the instruction of Johann Zeitz, the ReWire Strategy has been successful and the HardWire Strategy, predicted for the years 2021-2025, is in full swing. Byproducts of the Strategy include the new spin-off brand that is LiveWire, from which has sprung H-D’s first electric motorcycle, “The One,” as well as top-notch leaps into other categories, the most notable being Harley’s Pan America, their first adventure bike

Suffice it to say that this brand still has an awful lot on their plate – so if you are keen to wear orange and blacks and be a part of everything Harley’s up to, consider heading over to Youngstown’s Harley-Davidson dealership for more details on the list of positions available. 

Stay tuned for updates, we’ll post as we hear news come down the pipeline, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

