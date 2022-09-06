Nexx X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro Modular Helmet Review Summary Review Summary From the moment you hold the Nexx X.Vilitur in your hands, it is obvious this is a premium product. Nexx may not be as familiar to you as other premium brands but if you are seeking a high-end modular helmet, the X.Vilitur should be on your list. The X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro is lightweight, quieter than average, full of features, very well made, and only left me with very minor complaints. Build Quality Sizing & Comfort Visibility Ventilation Noise Safety Pros True to size fit for an oval intermediate head shapes Three shell sizes for reduced outer profile Removable and washable hypoallergenic comfort liner Excellent visibility through the visor DOT and ECE 22-05 certified Very good aerodynamics and clean air performance Integrated Sun Visor with Ergonomic Button Mechanism Lightweight for a modular helmet (1650 g) Double homologation Full Face and Jet (P/J) Cons The airflow is good, but would prefer a better chin vent Not as easy to add aftermarket bluetooth system Slightly more play than expected at the hinge 4.5 Excellent! Nexx X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro Modular Helmet Image Gallery Buy Now RevZilla Amazon Nexx

Unboxing the shipment from Nexx, it was immediately apparent the X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro is a high-end modular helmet. From the thicker than average helmet bag to the surprising lower weight than I expected, I was mentally already beginning to compare this helmet against the Schuberth I am used to wearing.

The finish is very high quality—a mix between satin and carbon fiber under an opaque satin. Holding it in my hands while looking it over, not a single fingerprint was visible. The sliders for the vents all felt robust. The visor has a nice smooth movement with 4 detents that hold well, and I could see there is a double gasket fitted around the eyeport.

At first glance I am impressed; this helmet looks good and feels high quality. Time to get it on my head.

Nexx X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro Helmet Features

Getting a lot more serious in my examination of the X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro reveals many features and subtle but important details. Here’s what I observed about various components.

Neck Roll

I like a quiet helmet, and the neckroll is the make-or-break component to the noise levels inside. Nexx uses a one piece neck roll to cheek pad system with an added loop, which the chinstrap is designed to run through.

This loop looks like it might be a pull piece when placing the helmet on your head, but it actually aids in sealing the neck roll when you actually tighten the chinstrap. I will be interested to see if it helps. The chin strap uses a micro ratcheting closure over double D rings, which is something I prefer. I hate using D rings after having the quick release.

Liner

The liner itself feels very nice and fits very nicely under the hard trim piece under the base of the helmet. All liner parts, including the neck roll, are removable,and washable and use what Nexx calls X-Mart Dry technology—a special treatment fabric that dries twice as fast than cotton.

Exterior Vents

There are 4 air vents on the exterior. All of them move with a nice action that feels very solid. On the top center is a large “ram air” style port, which regulates the flow through the EPS core and pushes warm moist air out the 2 rear exhaust ports. These rear ports also have variable sliders. On the chin bar is the final port. It is a decent size and has just 2 positions: open or closed.

Eyeport & Visors

The overall eyeport is quite large and the shield is well fitted with little flex. Inside there is a nice drop down sun visor, the slide for which can be found high on the right side above and forward of the right ear. Again Nexx does well with these sliders, this one also has a nice movement to it. The hinge for the external visor is metal and moves very well. I like that the first detent is just a ¼ crack. Perfect for city rides and keeping the fog away at stoplights.

Chin Bar

The chin bar feels solid and I like the metal hardware. It has a very nice and easy-to-operate, center release lever. The one thing I noticed was a small amount of play in the mechanism that allows it to wiggle a bit when pulled on in the down, locked position.

Bluetooth Compatibility

The X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro has been built to accommodate a Bluetooth motorcycle intercom—specifically, it’s made to work easily with the Nexx X-COM 2 Bluetooth system. There are speaker pockets, plus two plastic covers that can be removed to slide in the battery and the brain of the system, leaving the whole package with a nice integrated look. Unfortunately, I did not have one to test along with the helmet.

Included in the box were 2 adapter plates for mounting an action camera. One is meant to join to the Ram air vent on top of the helmet, and the other has a mounting point under a removable plate on the lower right side of the helmet.

Construction of the Nexx X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro Helmet

Nexx is a Portuguese company, and they design and manufacture all of their helmets in their own facility in Portugal. That’s extremely rare these days—but it does appear to provide a high level of quality control.

Carbon Fiber Shell

As the Carbon Zero Pro name suggests, this is a helmet with a Carbon Fiber shell. The formula combines advanced multi-direction lay-up and first-quality composite materials through six different layers that ensure optimized impact and penetration performance compared with any common fiber.

Nexx uses 3 shell sizes for the X.Vilitur lineup, and on my scale, the XL I wear weighed in at 1650 gs. Very light compared to my Schuberth C3 Pro at 1910 gs or an LS2 Valiant 2 at 1866 gs, both also in XL.

Aerodynamics

I really like the look and shape of this shell. Many subtle design elements are present to smooth the airflow and minimize the turbulence, which creates added noise. There is a fine lip around the lower portion of the lid, which grows in size as it sweeps to the back of the helmet. Nexx put plenty of engineering into how this helmet moves through the air.

All locking mechanisms, including the micrometric lock, are 100% made of stainless steel or special aluminum with anti-corrosion treatment.

The chin bar opening system includes an easy-access button and an anti-opening safety system, while the Super locker 360º double pivot system ensures a secure locking of the chin bar when raised.

Liner, Neckroll, & Head Pad

Pulling out the liner is simple, but the neckroll is extremely well fitted around the base of the helmet. The snaps are smooth and feel like they will not weaken too quickly. I like this design the way Nexx has joined the cheek pads to the neck roll.

This leaves just one final piece, which is the head pad. It has a thick plastic attachment point on the forehead, which slides into a channel and an EPS core. Leaving nothing to apply any pressure point along my forehead. Nexx has a unique flap on the liner labeled “Winter Membrane”. It reduces the airflow hitting your forehead and lets it continue over the top of your head and out the rear. Interesting inclusion.

I find this additional loop on each side of the neckroll to be intriguing. Clearly an engineered addition, you can tell when the chinstrap is snugged up there is some pull distributed back along the neck roll helping improve the seal to your skin. This should help quiet the interior of the helmet by limiting any air getting up under and around the neck area.

EPS Foam

The EPS core is a mix of channels and holes, making it clear the thoughts towards moving air and moisture were a priority. I am not able to find much information on the overall design of the EPS core, and the X.Vilitur does not show a Sharp Test rating, but based on prior Nexx helmets through the Sharp testing I would expect this helmet to achieve at least 4 stars for crash protection. It is DOT and ECE 22-05 certified.

Nexx X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro Helmet Fit & Comfort

I had heard stories of Nexx helmets fitting very small, this is clearly no longer the case. I am typically an XL, and following the size guide that matched and it does indeed fit me perfectly. My head follows the typical intermediate oval shape, and I find there are no pressure points at all inside the X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro.

With the chin bar up, the helmet still maintains a good balance on my head, it is also secure enough when open I never found any issues pulling the helmet on or off where it tried to drop closed on me.

Adjustment Options

I am a fan of micro ratchet style chin strap closures, but I did find one small annoyance with this one. The side with the release had no strap length adjustment. Normally, this is not much of an issue, but with the added piece of the neck roll, I found that I had to fumble a bit more to slide the two parts of the chin strap closed. Yes, a small issue, but at this price point, I begin to get really fussy, and every little drawback I will share with you.

I really like the lever to release the chin bar. It holds very well and is very easy to find and operate even while gloved up. I can feel a little play between the chin bar and helmet when closed, but this never led to any issue. It also never changed by getting looser, and I rode this helmet for a good 1500 km, opening and closing it many times.

Overall I am very happy with how this helmet feels on my head. It will be replacing my Schuberth when I wear a modular lid, and is every bit as nice on my head as the Shoei Neotec II—just with noticeably less weight.

See Also: Motorcycle Helmet Weight Guide

Buy Now RevZilla Amazon Nexx

Nexx X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro Helmet Visor & Vision

Nexx makes a point to market that the X.Vilitur helmets have eyeport opening angles 15% beyond the standard requirements. I found the sightlines to be great. Shoulder checking was easy, and it never felt like my peripheral vision was obstructed. The view to the gauges also felt natural and presented no odd obstructions to my sight lines.

Optical Quality

The optical quality is definitely up with other premium level helmets, as is the action of the visor mechanism. The visor is optical class 1, anti-scratch and ready for the use of anti-fog Pinlock lens. I always want my helmets to have a nice strong hold point for that ¼” to ½” first opening detent, and Nexx nails it. I ride often in this position to enjoy the increased air flow, and it is very annoying to have the visor snap shut at low speeds. The X.Vilitur performed well at this. After this first position there are three more evenly spaced detents which all have a good amount of holding power.

I like that both sides of the visor have an easy to find tab to raise the visor, and Nexx figured out a simple yet solid pressure latch that holds the visor securely in the fully closed position against the double gasket. I rode through some heavy rain and had no leaking at all, and no wind whistles.

Changing Visors

Nexx calls their visor change system X-Swift. There is a small pressure lever that is very easy to slide, making short work of visor removal and replacement. I used it a few times to make cleaning the visor easier. Simple to use, and holds well. Nicely done, Nexx.

Drop-Down Internal Sun Visor

The drop down internal sun visor also has great optics. The slider has a smooth action, and it didn’t take me long to get used to feeling up high for the slider mechanism, but it is smallish so it can take a moment to find with a gloved hand.

What I most liked with the drop down was how far down it came over my nose. The Carbon Zero Pro does a great job getting low and covering the gap between the cheeks and eyes. This was a nice bonus.

Nexx X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro Helmet Ventilation

I put the X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro to the test as far as ventilation goes. I took a 4 day ride through the Canadian Rockies at the end of July, and the temperatures reached as high as 37 C. I was in heavy rain and some heavy swarms of insects; some interesting elements were revealed.

I was impressed how well the Carbon Zero Pro was able to keep me comfortable at speed in the hottest of temperatures. With all vents open and the visor fully down and locked, there was always a steady flow and moisture was kept to a minimum. Things were okay at city speeds, but at these temperatures, I was still pleased with how the Nexx design was working.

In the rain and during the swarms of bugs, I needed to close the chin vent. I was getting droplets falling right into the top opening vent, and bug parts also seemed to occasionally get sucked into this vent and I would catch the shrapnel into my face. This was an annoyance albeit a small one, and it only became apparent during some extreme conditions.

During the heavy rain, closing the chin vent and cracking the visor seemed to work well. The aero flow did not draw water under the visor gap, but this was a combination of the helmet aero and the airflow of my fairing. The drawback to this method was the increased noise levels.

Overall I was fairly happy with the ventilation. I would still like to see more volume of air, and a change to the chin vent design with some regulation versus just open or closed; it would be nice to see.

Riding with the Nexx X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro Helmet

Most of the riding time was on my 2016 KTM SuperDuke GT, and I always find it to be the hardest test for any helmet due to its rather crap fairing design. I am 6 feet tall and have added 1 riser to the Duke’s handlebars. This has my head in a spot where turbulence likes to build at my chest and shoulders, and can become very noisy under many helmets.

The neck roll and cheek pad design Nexx has created performed better than I expected, and brought the X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro inline for quietness with my Schuberth helmet. At first, I had not looped the chin strap correctly through the loop material added to the neck roll. Once I did this and played with the chinstrap length, I was able to find a very good seal.

Once I fully sorted out the fitment around my neck, I ran it up to some higher speed (I swear it was simply for testing purposes) and the X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro proved to be very good. All told I logged just over 1200 kms wearing this helmet on the Super Duke GT.

Riding on Other Bikes

I also tried this helmet out on my Harley-Davidson. In a cruiser position with no fairing, the X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro was stable and quiet in open clean air. It was easier to notice just how well it handled the turbulent air produced by the Super Duke GT.

Finally I rode with it on my Honda Goldwing. Behind the giant windscreen, the X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro doesn’t really have to even try. It made for an excellent touring helmet. The only issues were not the fault of the helmet, but the fairing blocking the maximum airflow through the intake vents of the helmet.

Installing a Comm System

Unfortunately I did not have the Nexx X-Com 2 Bluetooth system to fit into the helmet. I tried a UClear Motion 6 system instead. The best way to add an aftermarket communications system would likely be by notching the plate where the X-Com 2 mounts. This gains direct access into the helmet liner without needing to alter the neck roll area. Then mount the UClear unit with a surface mounting plate.

The speaker pockets in the Carbon Pro were just a bit small but could be easily modified to fit most any brand of speaker. This again is me looking for a fault. Nexx made this helmet to cleanly fit their system, and that makes sense. Just keep this in mind if you have your own; you can do it cleanly but it will take a little fiddling.

Overall, the X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro performed very well, and qualifies as a high-end modular helmet. Likely this will be one of the lightest modular helmets on the market.

Nexx X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro Safety Certifications

The X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro is ECE/22-05, DOT FMVSS 218, and NBR-7471:2001 certified. It also is rated as Double homologation because it achieves certification in both Full Face and Jet (open) positions.

There is no Snell Certification or FIM certification available to a modular design, so this is not a case of not being able to pass—those are standards only possible with a full face helmet. I checked for a Sharp Test report and was not able to find one for the X.Vilitur, but other Nexx helmets at lower price levels have done well on these tests in the past.

Final Verdict on the Nexx X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro Helmet

I put the X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro through all that I could short of crashing with it, and I have been left very impressed. Nexx may not be the most familiar name to everyone, but it is well worth seeking out and comparing to the Shoei Neotec II and Schuberth C5.

I have long ridden with a Schuberth C3 Pro; I tried a C4 and didn’t find any improvements worth me replacing what I had. The X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro has now taken that spot in my own garage. It is much lighter than the competition, and the price is better. I find the Nexx is quiet, but without being able to back-to-back them all, I cannot state clearly which is indeed the quietest modular.

Room for Improvement

There are always things about a helmet that I want to see be better, but the X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro has a very short list. The chin vent is just okay. It would be better if redesigned to avoid the water ingress in heavy rain, and I would prefer some type of regulator for the air flow.

The closure side of the chin strap I found a bit short; it would be nice to have some adjustment ability there. Lastly is the play between the chin bar and the rest of the helmet. This is only noticeable when the bar is down and locked, maybe it was just the helmet I had, maybe this is normal for Nexx. For me it was noticeable compared to the other premium modulars I have tried, and I noticed it each time I closed the face down and was making my final adjustments.

Favorite Aspects

I love the look of the X.Vilitur Carbon Zero Pro. I find it much more appealing than many other modulars. The optical qualities of the visor system are top notch, and the entire helmet has a very high quality feel about it. There is a lot to be said for having this level of control of the manufacturing process, and Nexx seems to be doing many things well on that front.

At the retail price of $699.95, it undercuts the main competition by $50-$100, which makes it very easy for me to recommend.

Overall: 91%

Buy Now RevZilla Amazon Nexx

Specs

Price (When Tested): $699.95

Alternative models & colors: Black, Matte Black, White

Sizes: XXS to XXXL

Review Date: Aug 2022

Important Links / Where to Buy