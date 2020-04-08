New Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Test Mule Spotted

The Meteor is Coming

Royal Enfield filed a trademark on the Meteor name back in 2019, and the rumors started swirling. However, not much was known about the possible model. Well, now there’s been a test mule that was spotted with a Meteor 350 side plate spotted in India.

According to RideApart, this model will replace the Thunderbird, which is a well-established model in the Asian market. However, it’s getting old and isn’t BS6 compliant, and that means Royal Enfield has to put out an update. With the introduction of the Meteor name, Royal Enfield will leave behind a well-known nameplate in certain markets. However, that might be the point in pursuit of global sales.

The Thunderbird name in other parts of the world is owned by other countries. In the U.S. Ford owns that name. In several other markets Triumph owns it. The move to the Meteor name could mean that this new bike will be sold in far more markets around the world.

The company was expected to launch some new models at the end of April. It’s unclear if this will happen now due to COVID-19, but there’s a chance that they could do some kind of digital reveal.