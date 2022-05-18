New Leak Shows KTM 490 Model Range in the Pipeline

Rumors have been flying for about a year now on the possibility of middleweight machines for KTM. Currently, KTM’s naked, sport and adventure-touring lineups feature bikes with power displacements of either 150/200/390, or 790/890 and up.

Between 390 and 790 is a whole lot of room for SOME kind of hooner – and now, with a recent leak (and a few other hints), the dream of a middleweight contender is fast becoming a reality.

A view of a leaked page from a Pierre’s Mobility Group presentation, showing a new 490 class of machines. Photo courtesy of Asphalt & Rubber.

Both Top Speed and RideApart state that a leaked presentation from Pierers Mobility Group (leaked in India first – the main hub for manufacture of KTM machines) shows a new 490 category for KTM’s Adventure-Touring, Naked, Sport, Supermoto and Enduro ranges.

We have another interesting bit of news as well; KTM’s Chinese partner, CFMoto, has just released a fully-faired CFMoto 450SR into the Chinese market.

CFMoto’s new 450SR sport machine. Photo courtesy of AutoEvolution.

The fact that KTM and CFMoto frequently partner up on engine projects means we’re likely to see a similar brainchild for KTM’s ranks – though whether or not the engine will keep the 450SR’s 270° crankshaft is yet to be realized.

A KTM Adventure Tourer. Photo courtesy of RideApart

Stay tuned for other updates as they trickle down the pipeline, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.