Native Moto Adventure Will Sponsor the 2020 Quail Motorcycle Gathering

Two Cool Things Combine

The Native Moto Adventures has decided to launch a special five-day Quail version of the company’s Highway 1 ride. This new ride will include a VIP pass for a full day at the Quail Motorcycle Gathering near San Francisco. Riders will spend three full days of zooming along the Pacific coast and see some of the most iconic motorcycle stops along the way.

It only makes sense for Native Moto Adventures to sponsor the Quail Motorcycle Gathering. The event has some of the world’s best collections of vintage and modern motorcycles in the world. There’s also plenty there in terms of lifestyle, retail, and food and beverage. This will be the 12th annual event and it will feature classic motorcycle competition classes as well as modern product demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Native Moto Adventures, if you haven’t heard of them, are unique. They feature female-led tours and were the first in the industry to start doing one-day guided motorcycle tours in the San Francisco Bay Area. This new Quail event is another way the motorcycle tour company keeps innovating. The price for the tour is up there, but then considering what you get, it’s not totally outrageous at $3,499 for a single rider. All accommodations are taken care of, including lodging, food, etc. The only things that aren’t included are gas, tolls, and alcohol. To learn more about the event, click here.