NASCAR Motorcycle Races Proposed in Daytona Commission Agenda

Yep, you heard us right.

According to a report from The Daytona Beach News-Journal, the proposed NASCAR motorcycle race would be provided to the masses in a three-day event, held by the largest historic racing group in North America – the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA).

The plot planned for the event?

An open, spacious property north of the intersection of Clyde Morris and Bill France boulevards, owned by NASCAR and capable of handling up to 4000 people.

Should the board approve the race, it will be held Jan. 7-9 of the 2022 year – little more than 4 months away!

Daytona Beach City Manager, Deric Feacher, says, “I want a lot of people being a part of this industry…I don’t just want visitors to use the hotels, I want them to use everything Daytona has to offer. I want people saying ‘I love Daytona Beach, I REALLY love Daytona Beach’.”

He goes on to mention how he is keen on figuring out how to accelerate the success of the Daytona Beach community – and he’s right.

What better way to anchor visitors than by branching out with NASCAR Motorcycle Racing Classes?

Since it’s AHRMA we’re talking about here, it’s likely that the models used for the racing will be historic machines, though we also have recent intel that says the races will include MotoCross.

Who knows – maybe we will see Kyle Wyman or Patricia Fernandez boot about the track on a new racer-bagger line.

The meeting is happening tonight, so stay tuned for what goes down!