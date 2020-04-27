Ducati Is Back to Work, Others Will Follow

Getting Back on Track

COVID-19 threw a giant wrench in the inner workings of the motorcycle industry. Bike manufacturers from all over were temporarily shutting down, and now it looks like things might start to reopen. According to OmniMoto, Ducati is easing back into production again.

A number of Ducati employees are back in the facility to get the production moving again. Ducati isn’t going at things full-tilt just yet, but they will ramp up production over the next weeks and hopefully return to pre-COVID-19 production soon.

Ducati is far from the only company that is getting back into the swing of things in Italy. MV Agusta prepares to do the same, according to DriveMag. Energica is itching to get things rolling again and will do so soon, according to Ultimate Motorcycling. And Reuters reported that Piaggio has signed protocols with trade unions to get people back to work soon, which will impact several brands, like Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, and Moto Guzzi.

All this is to say that things appear to be starting to reopen in Italy, which was hit particularly hard by the pandemic. Hopefully, these facilities and other businesses will reopen in the right ways and according to health professionals’ recommendations so they can reduce the risk of having any ill effects.