Energica Resumes Production

Getting Back In the Swing of Things

I reported that Italy’s motorcycle manufacturers are starting production again since the COVID-19 outbreak. One of them kicking things back in gear, so to speak, is Energica. The company resumed production yesterday and will continue to ramp up production from there. Soon the company will be back to operating at full steam and churning out new bikes that seem to be very much in demand right now.

“The past lockdown weeks have not stopped our beating heart. The ongoing health emergency has certainly charged a collective awareness and highlighted the importance of our Made-in-Italy manufacturing “, says Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica Motor Company SpA.

The company has started with a single shift, but on May 4, it will transition to two shifts. When that happens the Sport Production and R&D areas of the business will resume activity. “Our program will continue in the following weeks involving all other areas,” said Cevolini. “Smart working is confirmed for Mechanic and electronic design, administrative, marketing and sales activities.”

Energica will be complying with all guidelines from the Italian government and be disinfecting and sanitizing everything. Giacomo Leone, Energica Sales & Field Marketing Director, said that customers have “maintained their trust in us” and now he said it’s time for Energica to start getting product out for those customers.