MV Agusta Seeks Distributor for Indian Market

A New Distributor Could Mean a New Era for MV Agusta

In the past, MV Agusta has used the distribution partner Kinetic to get its bikes distributed in India. Recently, there have been rumors that the companies would break ties. In a new video, the CEO of MV Agusta Timur Sardarov confirmed these rumors while answering various customer questions. He said that “there were constant misinterpretations of the contract.” This means MV Agusta is looking for a new distribution partner in India.

Kinetic has done distribution for MV Agusta, Norton Motorcycle, Hyosung, and more. It’s an important company for many brands, but the recent situation with Norton and the COVID-19 pandemic have led to issues.

MV Agusta is now looking for a new company to fill this role. Sardarov said the Kinetic had not been representing MV Agusta in the way that it wanted to be represented. So that and the misinterpretations of the contract that he mentioned were the leading factors to the companies breaking apart.

There’s speculation that Norton Motorcycles with everything it has going on will stop working with Kinetic, too. That would leave the distributor with only SWM, FB Mondial, and Hyosung. While neither MV Agusta and Norton were particularly high-volume sellers, you have to imagine this hurts a bit. It will be interesting to see what happens with MV Agusta in the future. A lot there seems to be changing. You can view the video below.