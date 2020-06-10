MV Agusta Has a New MV Ride App

It’s Only for Some Bikes

Anyone who owns an iPhone and a Brutale 1000 Serie Oro, Brutale 1000 RR, Superveloce 800 Serie Oro, or a Superveloce 800 can use MV Agusta’s new app. Other bikes and android users are excluded at this time. The app works with the new 5.5-inch TFT screen. Right now, that system is only rolled out on those bikes, but it will likely make its way to new bikes in the future.

The app itself will allow riders to access saved maps and routes, you can also share your maps and rides with other MV Agusta riders. It’s kind of like an MV club for owners.

The app also lets you see your motorcycle status, including battery charge and fuel level on your phone. You can also personalize aspects of the bike through the app. You can adjust the engine, suspension, and safety systems. For instance, you can change the setup of the Ohlins EC electronic suspension or adjust traction control and ABS. The app allows for 10 different setups to be saved, so you can have different setups for different riding situations.

This is just the first iteration of the app, and future versions will have more features and be available to more riders. I would expect MV Agusta is also working on an android version of the app, which would be smart. Not every rider has an iPhone. To learn more about the app, check out MV Agusta’s website.