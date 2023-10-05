MotoGP: Marc Marquez is “The Only Rider in the World Who Has Chosen to Leave Honda”

A recent bit of news from the Grand Prix circuit has highlighted the conclusion of an 11-year collaboration between Honda and their iconic Ant of Cervera, Marc Marquez. Coverage from MotoGP imparts that the parting of ways was mutual, though the name of Marquez’s new team is still up in the air.

Marc Marquez. Media sourced from MCN.

For some, Marquez’s decision is tough to take; MotoGP legend, Giacomo Agostini, believes there’s more to the story than the marque and motorcycle racer are letting on. Oh, and that rumor that Marquez might end up at Gresini? Agostini thinks the information is unlikely at best.

Marc is the only rider in the world who has chosen to leave Honda. Who’s going to pay him? You’re giving up 12 and a half million euros or something like that. …I don’t see Márquez at Gresini, without an official bike and without money. I just can’t see him there!” – Giacomo Agostini, 15-time World Champ (Motorcycle Sports)

Marc Marquez. Media sourced from Motorcycle Sports.

What do you think? Will Marquez end up at Gresini, or will he have better luck with another brand like KTM?