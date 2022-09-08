MotoGP: First Ducati Racer to Win Four GP’s In a Row Is…

Misano’s favorite local has come back to her circuit – but not to play.

In a stunning set of specs, Ducati VR46 rider Pecco Bagnaia became the first Ducati racer in the world to win four GP’s in a row, blasting past third-title-hopeful Aleix Espargaró and 2021’s reigning champion, Fabio Quartararo (the same that just came off the Misano Test with the quickest specs).

“I had the knife here,” said a weary-looking Fabio Quartararo outside Yamaha’s Misano garage in a report from Motorsport Magazine.

Fabio Quartararo, in the paddock. Media sourced from Motorsport Magazine.

Bagnaia actually lives reasonably close to the circuit; based on this recent success, coming back to home turf must have settled well with the young racer, though the fight for the title is far from over.

Quartararo currently still leads by a clear lead of 31 points, with six races remaining to close (or widen) the gap.

…but that’s neither here nor there; in the meantime, a massive congrats to Bagnaia!!

Pecco Bagnaia celebrating his fourth GP win. Media sourced from AlpineStars.

“I’m focusing race by race,” the man himself says, refusing to be distracted by the festivities.

“The team is doing a great job – now we are very consistent and this is a big change since the start of the season.”

The MotoGP circuit. Media sourced from Motorsport Magazine.

With the next iteration of the season taking place September 16-18, we still have time to prep for the results.

Who do you cheer for?

Drop a comment below, we love hearing from you.

Be sure to also subscribe to our newsletter, where we curate the best of the latest and hand-deliver it to your inbox (just the good stuff, no fillers), and as ever – stay safe on the twitsies.