MotoGP: Marc Marquez Leaves Honda, Signs on with Gresini Racing

And just like that, Marc Marquez’s history with Honda comes to an end.

Earlier this quarter, a rumour was entertained that Marquez’s circuit-related struggles could eventually see the man leaving Honda for Team Orange, or even KTM. These whispers were later rebutted by KTM, whose CEO, Stefan Pierer, was quoted to have stated the following:

[Marquez] is not entirely innocent… and his riding style now doesn’t really suit these aerodynamically defaced bikes.” – Stefan Pierer, CEO, KTM (Top Speed)

Now, as of a few hours ago, MotoGP has confirmed that Honda’s 8-time champ has officially signed on with Ducati for a new year of Grand Prix twisties, concluding a complex 11 years with Honda – a career chapter riddled with celebratory titles and a rather annoying battle with diplopia.

Marc Marquez at a press conference. Media sourced from MotoGP.

Amidst all this shuffle, the bigger question remains: Will the move to Gresini Racing allow the Ant of Cervera the time and resources he needs to get back in the game?

Both parties appear to think so:

I’m excited about this new challenge. It wasn’t an easy decision because it’s a big change in every way… but sometimes in life, it’s important to get out of your comfort zone and put yourself through the paces in order to keep growing.” “… I know I will have to adapt my riding style to a few things, and it won’t be easy. But I’m also sure that the whole Team Gresini will help me a lot.” – Marc Marquez (MotoGP)

Marc Marquez. Media sourced from MotorWorld.

This is a historical moment for the Gresini Family. The fact that Marc Marquez chose to race with us in the upcoming season is absolutely fantastic and I’m extremely happy to be able to make it official.” “In less than a season we got really close to his brother, and we’ll welcome Marc the same way, as we’re sure he has all the potential to be competitive on the GP23 from the get-go.” – Nadia Padovani, Team Owner, Gresini Racing (MotoGP)

Time will tell how the Spaniard adjusts to his new home; in the meantime, how do you feel Marquez will get along with Gresini Racing?