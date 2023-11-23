MotoGP Finale Promises Neck-and-Neck Action

The Grand Prix’s Finale is set to blast across our screens this weekend, and it’s a doozy of a round – the second time in a row that the Championship title will be decided in the final round, in fact.

Two riders will battle for the remaining 37 points, with only one victor taking home the trophy; in other words, stakes are high for Ducati Lenovo’s Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia and Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martín Almoguera.

MotoGP’s press release (published to Roadracing World) tells us that the #PECCOvsMARTIN situ stands with Martín 21 points in the lead; as always, there are 37 points for the taking, though Bagnaia will be hard-pressed to find any one gap in the round to reclaim the majority of those points.

Ducati Lenovo’s Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia and Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martín Almoguera. Media provided by GPOne.

Want to compare 2024’s current state to the 2023 MotoGP Championship Standings?

Here’s what we had for 2023 (MotoGP.com)…

2023 MotoGP Standings STANDING RIDER POINTS WINS 1 F. Bagnaia 437 6 2 J. Martín 416 4 3 M. Bezzecchi 326 3 4 B. Binder 268 0

…And here’s where we’re currently at with the 2024 MotoGP season’s top slots:

Pre-Valencia 2024 MotoGP Standings STANDING RIDER POINTS WINS 1 F. Bagnaia 412 6 2 J. Martín 398 4

A view of the MotoGP Circuit. Media provided by GPOne.

If MotoGP’s efforts have taught us one thing, it’s that last-minute surprises are a regular occurrence on the circuit, so we look forward to tomorrow’s shenanigans.

Who are you betting on for the MotoGP finals?