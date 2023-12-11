MotoGP: Dorna Proposes Cutting Bike Power to 850cc

Dorna Sports CEO proposes power cuts for MotoGP bikes

Displacement cuts to be unanimously approved by all manufacturers, with implementation in 2027

A “stable majority” of manufacturers want to make the cuts to 850cc

Chats about pulling back on grid grunt ain’t fun, but when gents like Marc Marquez are walking around as living proof of the circuit’s heartless embrace, Ezpeleta’s care for a safer Grand Prix championship makes sense.

According to coverage from Motorcycle Sports, Dorna Sports’ CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta – the guy who’s been hashing out concessions with MotoGP manufacturers for the new season – believes that MotoGP bikes are too… much.

Dorna’s CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta. Media provided by Motorcycle Sports.

Why is MotoGP thinking of making cuts to bike power?

The issue is not top speed but rather acceleration, cornering, which is very important, weight… We tried to listen to what all the manufacturers were saying, and based on that, I presented them with another cut that I will propose for their review.” “It’s a proposal we made and will be approved unanimously by the manufacturers. It makes sense.” – Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO, Dorna Sports ( Motorcycle Sports )

MotoGP has had 1000cc motorbikes torquing about their Grand Prix twisties since the 2012 season. The last time Grand Prix power was officially cut like this, it was 2007 and the drive to make bikes safer aligned with the cost cuts of the financial crisis (via RedBull).

A view of the 2023 motoGO grid. Media provided by MotoGP.

What do manufacturer brands think of potential displacement cuts?

Today, the cuts will be made in an effort to balance out the coming seasons, and we hear from KTM’s Motorsports Director that, as of early November, there was “a stable majority in favor of 850cc.”

KTM was one of the manufacturers who agreed with the power displacement – pertinent, considering their CEO’s safety concerns for road-safe super hooners (Cycle News):

We agree with the reduction to 850cc. We believe that this is a relatively sensible reduction… if you take away 150cc, you take away torque and power from the class. You can work with very cool MotoGP regulations with 850cc.” “There is now a stable majority in favor of 850cc.” – Pit Beirer, Motorsports Director, KTM ( Motorcycle Sports )

We look forward to seeing how the power cuts will affect MotoGP 2027 (the season we’re anticipating regulation changes to be made).

What do you think about MotoGP cutting their bike power?