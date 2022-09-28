LiveWire Del Mar: U.S. Reservations Now Open

It wasn’t that long ago that Harley-Davidson released news of their Hardwire Strategy, initiated to “enhance the desirability of our brand and protect the value of our iconic products,” (via Harley-Davidson’s Site Map).

LiveWire’s S2 Del Mar. Media sourced from RideApart.

Part of that Strategy involved the creation of LiveWire, which went public not too long ago and is now sporting some pretty good numbers on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

In line with these successes comes news that LiveWire’s newest machine – the S2 Del Mar – is now available to reserve in the U.S. – and we’re expecting a delivery date slotted for sometime in spring of 2023.

LiveWire’s S2 Del Mar. Media sourced from LiveWire.

“Today we are pleased to be opening reservations for the production edition of the S2 Del Mar – our second LiveWire motorcycle and the next step in the evolution of the LiveWire Brand,” enthuses LiveWire Group Inc. CEO Jochen Zeitz in a report from RideApart.

LiveWire’s S2 Del Mar. Media sourced from Electrek.

“The modular ARROW architecture underpinning the Del Mar, developed in-house at LiveWire Labs, demonstrates our ambition to lead in the EV space and establish LiveWire as the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world.”

“We’re excited about the future at LiveWire and look forward to the company creating the path to the electrification of motorcycling.”

LiveWire’s S2 Del Mar. Media sourced from RideApart.

With the Del Mar touting three different colorways (Nimbus Gray, Nightfall Blue, and Asphalt Black) and hitting an MSRP of $16,999 (with a $100 deposit to reserve), we’re expecting these to go fast.

Be sure to hit up LiveWire’s website for your chance to own the latest LiveWire machine, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.