Lid Love: Cardo Systems Embeds their Tech in the “Mach V Commander”

Cardo Systems has officially integrated their comm system into a new helmet called the “Mach V Commander.”

Created in partnership with 509, this techy lid’s in-helmet audio and microphone can purportedly carry connectivity of up to 15 users – a perk that certainly carries over Cardo’s reputation for also creating the “world’s first motorcycle Bluetooth-based wireless intercom headset in 2004” (Cardo).

The Mach V Commander, created by Cardo Systems and 509. Media sourced from Cardo’s recent press release.

Here are the key features of Cardo X 509’s new Mac V Commander, according to the press release:

Group Communication With Cardo Communication System, riders can stay connected with up to 14 fellow riders within a range of up to 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) through mesh connectivity or connect via Bluetooth® for music, phone, or map capabilities. Superior Audio Quality The integrated Cardo Communication System ensures crystal-clear sound, with JBL speakers and PSI (Pressurized Sound Isolation) earmuff system for isolation, passive noise canceling, and custom fit. Voice Command and Hands-Free Operation Riders can keep their hands on the handlebars and their focus on the road, as the Mach V Commander Helmet supports voice commands for seamless operation, making communication effortless and intuitive. Enhanced Safety and Comfort The Mach V Commander Helmet incorporates the safety performance features motorsports riders have come to expect from 509, an impact-resistant visor, controllable chase light, Fidlock® Magnetic Chinstrap, and excellent moisture control with the patent-pending Venturi Venting System.

Naturally, nobody is more pleased to offer this integrated lid than the VP of Original Equipment Manufacture (OEM) at Cardo Systems and the Global Product Director at 509:

“As the vanguard of powersports communication, we’re thrilled to collaborate with 509 to help enhance motorcyclists’ safety and offer a fully integrated communication system to help make the riding experience even better. “This partnership presents a phenomenal opportunity to deliver best-in-class communication coupled with the renowned craftsmanship that both our brands are known for.” – Shachar Harari, VP, Business Development & OEM,Cardo Systems

“Through our collaboration with Cardo Systems, we created a product that authentically elevates connectivity, convenience, and safety on the road.” – Bill Hartlieb, Global Product Director at 509

Currently, the Mach V Commander comes available on www.ride509.com in sizes XS-2X for an MSRP of

What do you think of Cardo X 509’s helmet?