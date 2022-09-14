KOTB: Kyle Wyman Wins Season Finale!

And just like that, Kyle Wyman has won the season finale the hooning bagger racing organization known as King of the Baggers (KOTB) – and he did it in the rain!

If you’ve never heard of KOTB, you should check them out; they’re one of the world’s first homages to baggers taking a break from the touring gig to chomp a hefty chunk out of some of the biggest circuits in the country.

The KOTB results have come in – and Kyle Wyman finishes in the lead! Media sourced from

Considering you’re working with the magical blend of stupid amounts of pony power grinding a seriously massive chassis into the asphalt, it’s no surprise KOTB has received overwhelmingly positive support from our industry – and now, Harley racer Wyman can sit on his successes, and lean back until the next scheduled antics.

The KOTB results have come in – and Kyle Wyman finishes in the lead! Media sourced from

“I’m happy to have had another sweep of the weekend,” says Kyle Wyman.

“I think this is the first time I’ve won a race in the rain. It’s bittersweet because Travis went down, but I’d rather have him pushing and trying to win a championship than settle for third. I think we were all looking forward to a real showdown race on a dry track, but anything can happen in racing.”

“I want to thank all of our fans and everyone on the Harley-Davidson team for all of their hard work this season. I’m already looking forward to Daytona next year.”

The KOTB results have come in – and Kyle Wyman finishes in the lead! Media sourced from

As for the scoreboard, O’Hara ranked top of the standings with 123 points, with the second and third place given to Travis Wyman (113 points), and Kyle Wyman (111 points), respectively.

Here are the official race results, according to the relevant press release:

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – New Jersey

Kyle Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Tyler O’Hara (Ind) Mission Foods/S&S Cycle Michael Barnes (H-D) Daytona H-D/Hoban Brothers Racing Jeremy McWilliams (Ind) Mission Foods/S&S Cycle James Rispoli (H-D) Vance & Hines Racing Bobby Fong (Ind) Roland Sands Design Taylor Knapp (H-D) Vance & Hines Racing Danny Eslick (H-D) Nowaskey Extreme Performance Travis Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson

2022 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers – Final Season Points

Tyler O’Hara (Ind) 123 Travis Wyman (H-D) 113 Kyle Wyman (H-D) 111 Jeremy McWilliams (Ind) 91 Bobby Fong (Ind) 70 James Rispoli (H-D) 70 Taylor Knapp (H-D) 61 Andrew Lee (H-D) 35 Frankie Garcia (Ind) 30 Michael Barnes (H-D) 29

What do you think of the results?

Drop a comment down below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.