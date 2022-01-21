KTM’s Continues Their Support of the U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association

The U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association (USCMA) has a continued backer for their top-notch work – and now with KTM’s partnership confirmed through 2022, riders across the community will be able to benefit from the USCMA’s tutelage.

The goal of the USCMA is simple: To improve the Powersports community through high-quality coaching certification. Good riders are safe riders, and KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. and GasGas Motorcycles North America are here for all of it.

“Following a record-breaking year in 2021, USMCA has certified over 300 motorcycle coaches in the dirt bike and sport bike space in 43 states across the United States and Puerto Rico, providing an incredible platform for a safer and more educated community of motorcyclists,” states the report from CycleNews.

“As a founding partner of USMCA, Husqvarna Motorcycles has been a key factor in many of the organization’s milestones and they will continue providing valuable resources to assist in the ongoing development of the brand.”

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with USMCA,” enthuses John Hinz, the CEO of KTM North America, Inc.

“With each one of our motorcycle brands we understand the importance of providing the next generation of riders a well-structured platform that emphasizes coaching uniformity. Not only is the USMCA creating space for new riders, but establishing the foundation and fundamentals needed for riders to enjoy a lifetime of motorcycle riding and racing.”

“We are truly grateful for KTM’s continued involvement and support as we continue to grow and expand in 2022,” adds Lindsey Scheltema, the Executive Director of USMCA.

“Their organization has been incredibly involved since inception and we look forward to connecting more riders to USMCA coaches across the country through their help of promoting the new Motorcycle Coaching app on the local level.”

We look forward to seeing what the collaboration creates for 2022; coaches are the backbone of a strong motorcycle community, and we have nothing but respect for them here at wBW.

*All media sourced from USCMA’s official website and CycleNews*