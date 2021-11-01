Husqvarna Releases Norden 901

Husqvarna Motorcycles has finally dropped their long-anticipated adventure bike – and the Judging by RoadRacingWorld’s report, the Swedish manufacturer has just created the perfect middle-class motorcycle for their adventure sector.

The Husqvarna Norden 901 was first peeked at EICMA’s 2019 Show, with the machine’s purported nimbleness, capability, and ruggedness appealing to riders worldwide. Inspired by the brand’s extra-rugged rally bikes, the Norden 901 features balancer shafts (keeping the rumble to a minimum), suspension (WP APEX) with long travel, J Juan brakes (no, not the Brembo set found on KTM’s top-of-the-line beauties), and a switchable Bosch Cornering ABS, on top of the highly versatile lean-angle sensitive Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) that’s reported to have been finely tuned to a more off-road setup.

The lightweight chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame houses a “smooth and torquey” 899 cc, 105 hp parallel-twin engine (which, by the way, are apparently made by CFMoto, in China), which powers the large diameter 21’’ front and 18’’ rear wheels via three riding modes – Street, Rain, and Off-road, with the report stating that there is also the option for a fourth ‘Explore’ mode, “to deal with every circumstance the rider might meet.”

The Norden 901 also has been outfitted with a generous large-capacity 19-liter fuel tank guaranteeing a range of up to 400 km.

Other features include an Easy Shift function (for clutchless switches anywhere in the gearboxes), a Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) to keep the rear wheel happy, and an Optional Connectivity Unit that “provides navigation, telephone call reception and music selection functionality from the rider’s smartphone.”

Should you wish to go all-out (with a machine like this, why not), the Swedish manufacturer has also created the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories.

“The Husqvarna Motorcycles Functional Apparel Collection features riding gear produced for the Norden 901 rider, perfectly complementing the outstanding design of the motorcycle and developed to keep you warm, dry, and safe all year round” states the report.

“The Norden 901 has been designed to evolve with your riding requirements, and for added usability, the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories range offers luggage systems, performance, and chassis enhancements and ergonomic solutions to let you customize the Norden 901 to suit your riding.”

“Since 2014, the Husqvarna Motorcycles brand has been constantly evolving,” comments Federico Valentini, Head of Husqvarna Motorcycles Marketing.

“The launch of the Norden 901 sees us move into another market segment – travel. The motorcycle was unveiled to a highly enthusiastic reception at EICMA 2019, and there has been mounting anticipation ahead of its launch.”

“Now it is finally here, and we believe that the Norden 901 will become a class-leading favorite of riders with the ambition to explore further.”

Here’s a list of the 901’s down-and-dirty deets straight off of Huskie’s official website, should you want to compare specs:

ENGINE

TRANSMISSION

6-speed

COOLING

Liquid-cooled with water/oil heat exchanger

POWER IN Kw

77 kW

STARTER

Electric starter

STROKE

68.8 mm

BORE

90.7 mm

CLUTCH

PASC™ anti-hopping clutch, mechanically operated

CO2 EMISSIONS

105 g/km

DISPLACEMENT

889 cm³

EMS

Bosch EMS with RBW

DESIGN

2-cylinder, 4-stroke, parallel twin

FUEL CONSUMPTION

4.5 l/100 km

LUBRICATION

Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps

CHASSIS

WEIGHT (WITHOUT FUEL)

204 kg

TANK CAPACITY (APPROX.)

19 l

ABS

Bosch 9.1 MP (incl. Cornering-ABS and offroad mode, disengageable)

FRONT BRAKE DISC DIAMETER

320 mm

REAR BRAKE DISC DIAMETER

260 mm

FRONT BRAKE

2x radially mounted 4 piston caliper

REAR BRAKE

2 piston floating caliper

CHAIN

520 X-Ring

FRAME DESIGN

Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame using the engine as stressed element, powder-coated

FRONT SUSPENSION

WP APEX 43

GROUND CLEARANCE

252 mm

REAR SUSPENSION

WP APEX – Monoshock

SEAT HEIGHT

854 mm

STEERING HEAD ANGLE

64.2 °

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (FRONT)

220 mm

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (REAR)

215 mm

Husqvarna’s Norden 901 is currently available to purchase at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. Availability may differ from country to country. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer, or visit Husqvarna’s official website.