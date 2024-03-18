KTM’s 2024 RC 8C is Ready to Rumble for 2024

KTM’s 2024 RC 8C will be revealed in two days, on March 20th.

New RC 8C fleet is built alongside Krämer’s models

KTM’s only making 100 of these bikes

Riders who purchase the RACE PARTS PACKAGE will receive exclusive treatment and a glimpse at something new coming down the pipeline for KTM

I can’t think of anything better to herald the spring sunshine than a fourth limited-edition RC 8C from KTM.

Per KTM’s recent press release, our newest track-only beauty comes with a €42,000/$45,739 price tag and a mandatory €1,000 deposit – all but a thought when considering the disgusting amount of top-tier componentry that’s gone into this limited fleet of supersport speed demons.

According to KTM’s recent press release, this bike will be released on March 20, starting at 15:00 CET; that’s two days away, so let’s dive in and see what KTM includes in the newest “100% race-ready” track weapon to be built alongside Krämer’s beauties.

A view of KTM’s 2024 RC 8C. Media provided by KTM.

What’s in KTM’s 2024 RC 8C?

The new 2024 RC 8C touts the usual obligatory race-spec brakes and suspension as well as some new perks.

Check out the list below:

Dedicated 25CrMo4 steel tubular chassis complete with rotationally-molded subframe/fuel cell

Engine: Titanium valves, titanium connecting rods, machined cylinder head ports/combustion chamber.

Dedicated fuel pump

Dedicated racing exhaust with Akrapovic titanium muffler

Dedicated air box and racing air filter

WP APEX PRO fork and WP APEX PRO shock COMPONENTS suspension (fully adjustable 43mm 7543 closed-cartridge fork and 7746 monoshock) complete with remote preload adjuster

Race-spec Brembo brake components (Brembo Stylema calipers and 19RCS Corsa Corta radial master cylinder

Forged aluminum Dymag wheels shod in Pirelli Diablo Superbike rubber

AIM MXS dashboard and data logger with built-in GPS functionality

Carbon-Kevlar bodywork

313lbs weight rating (dry)

The above joins other racy components like a triple clamp and steering head offset. Adjustable handlebars and footpegs join the potential for aerodynamic winglets and a swingarm scoop.

A view of KTM’s 2024 RC 8C. Media provided by KTM.

What’s the 2024 RC 8C’s power rating?

KTM’s engine of choice is the indomitable 889cc LC8c heart present in previous RC8C models. This year’s equation is capable of 135hp @ 11,000rpm and 72.3lb.-ft. of torquey yank @ 8,250rpm – that’s a near 1:1 power ratio, for those of you keen on landing braggart’s rights.

A view of KTM’s 2024 RC 8C. Media provided by KTM.

What else do you get with the 2024 KTM RC 8C?

On top of everything else, we’re told that riders can book an “ultimate handover session” in at Portimão, Portugal, though there’s a catch.

You’ll have to purchase the RACE PARTS PACKAGE, the price of which is not yet available.

Here is the list of perks you would get by getting the the RACE PARTS PACKAGE and signing on to the handoff event:

Personalized track setup session

Private dinner

Meet and greet

Exclusive track day experience with KTM racing royalty

Hot laps in a KTM X-BOW race car with KTM Factory Drivers

Front-row access to the unveiling of “something super-special as a world-exclusive preview of what is to come from the brand for the future.”

A view of KTM’s 2024 RC 8C. Media provided by KTM.

Are you excited for the new 2024 RC 8C to become available?