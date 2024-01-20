Krämer Shows Off a Naked Hooligan

|
After a short wait, Krämer Motorcycles has finally shown us their new child of speed.
This particular machine is inspired by Mission Foods’ Super Hooligan National Championship machines, and we knew of the bike’s existence when we found evidence of the thing back in December.
Inside Krämer’s naked Hooligan kit concept
Per MCN’s coverage of the bike, we now know that this “Hooligan Bike” takes after its full-fairinged sibling, the 890R (minus the bodywork).
Naturally, a naked that’s based on a race bike needs equally premium componentry; as such, we are expecting the following elements to stay the same for this kit series:
- KTM’s 890cc (130hp) inline two-cylinder engine
- ~308lb weight rating *may change due to general lack of bodywork*
- CNC triple clamps with offset adjustment
- Brembo braking power (Stylema front caliper mated to dual, 290mm, full-floating discs at the front and a single 230mm full-floating rotor working with a two-piston caliper at the back)
- Brembo RCS Corsa Corta 19 Brake Cylinder
- WP Apex suspension (Pro 7543 closed cartridge fork, Pro 7746 with pre-load adjuster)
- Stainless steel pipe with decibel killer (103 / 105 dBA)
- Aluminum-forged Dymag UP7X rims, among the lightest on the planet
- Quickshifter and Blipper as standard
- Adjustable engine brake and throttle response
- Pit limiter
- 520 DID ERV Racing chain
- AIM MXS 1.2 Race GPS dash logger
- Additionals in the form of “Frame crash pads, fork fist crash pads, brake lever guards, oil bolts wired in, e-starter, racing air filter”
*Note: The above list was pulled from Krämer’s GP2-890R specs sheet*
Will Krämer bring their Hooligan to the United States?
Yes, Krämer is thinking of bringing this naked 890 R kit to the States… or rather, they were musing about it on their Facebook page back on December 15th:
|
– Krämer Motorcycles (Facebook)
The idea has been galvanized by the fact that KTM’s Duke 890 R snatched the third-place podium at last year’s Super Hooligan efforts (via Super Hooligan).
How many of these Hooligan Racer 890rs will Kramer make, and what will they cost?
While all of Kramer’s bikes are deserving of their individual price tags, the Hooligan will remain as exclusive (and likely as pricey) as the rest of the fleet.
We’re told Kramer will only make ten of these beauties.
Here are some words from the company’s Co-Founder on the brand’s intentions here:
|
– Markus Krämer, Company co-founder (MCN)
The full-fairing 890R currently goes for about $33,995 USD in the US; based on the maintained exclusivity of this machine, we’re estimating this bike’s tag to read something in that general ballpark.
What do you think of Krämer’s up-and-coming naked novelty?