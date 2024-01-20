Krämer Shows Off a Naked Hooligan

Krämer Motorcycles has made a naked kit concept bike based on the GP2-890R

Inspiration for this “Hooligan Bike” pulls from Super Hooligans Championship

Krämer wants this bike in the US

This will be a ten-piece fleet with potential for more, depending on the demand

After a short wait, Krämer Motorcycles has finally shown us their new child of speed.

This particular machine is inspired by Mission Foods’ Super Hooligan National Championship machines, and we knew of the bike’s existence when we found evidence of the thing back in December.

A view of the Hooligan kit concept that Krämer Motorcycles intends to carry forward into a ten-piece fleet. Media provided by Krämer Motorcycles.

Inside Krämer’s naked Hooligan kit concept

Per MCN’s coverage of the bike, we now know that this “Hooligan Bike” takes after its full-fairinged sibling, the 890R (minus the bodywork).

Naturally, a naked that’s based on a race bike needs equally premium componentry; as such, we are expecting the following elements to stay the same for this kit series:

KTM’s 890cc (130hp) inline two-cylinder engine

~308lb weight rating *may change due to general lack of bodywork*

CNC triple clamps with offset adjustment

Brembo braking power (Stylema front caliper mated to dual, 290mm, full-floating discs at the front and a single 230mm full-floating rotor working with a two-piston caliper at the back)

Brembo RCS Corsa Corta 19 Brake Cylinder

WP Apex suspension (Pro 7543 closed cartridge fork, Pro 7746 with pre-load adjuster)

Stainless steel pipe with decibel killer (103 / 105 dBA)

Aluminum-forged Dymag UP7X rims, among the lightest on the planet

Quickshifter and Blipper as standard

Adjustable engine brake and throttle response

Pit limiter

520 DID ERV Racing chain

AIM MXS 1.2 Race GPS dash logger

Additionals in the form of “Frame crash pads, fork fist crash pads, brake lever guards, oil bolts wired in, e-starter, racing air filter”

*Note: The above list was pulled from Krämer’s GP2-890R specs sheet*

A view of the Hooligan kit concept that Krämer Motorcycles intends to carry forward into a ten-piece fleet. Media provided by Krämer Motorcycles.

Will Krämer bring their Hooligan to the United States?

Yes, Krämer is thinking of bringing this naked 890 R kit to the States… or rather, they were musing about it on their Facebook page back on December 15th:

Come for the wheelies. Stay for the lap times. Something is brewing at Krämer HQ. Rok Bagoros helped the factory bring to life an idea we’ve had for a while. Should we bring a naked version of the GP2 to the USA?” #kramermotorcycles #gp2890r #gp2890rr #evo2690r #evo2690s – Krämer Motorcycles ( Facebook )

The idea has been galvanized by the fact that KTM’s Duke 890 R snatched the third-place podium at last year’s Super Hooligan efforts (via Super Hooligan).

A view of the Hooligan kit concept that Krämer Motorcycles intends to carry forward into a ten-piece fleet. Media provided by Krämer Motorcycles.

How many of these Hooligan Racer 890rs will Kramer make, and what will they cost?

While all of Kramer’s bikes are deserving of their individual price tags, the Hooligan will remain as exclusive (and likely as pricey) as the rest of the fleet.

We’re told Kramer will only make ten of these beauties.

Here are some words from the company’s Co-Founder on the brand’s intentions here:

The feedback on our concept bike is very positive and we have decided to develop a kit to convert a GP2-890R into this Hooligan bike. [For now] we will produce 10 Hooligan bikes. If we see a future market here, we will continue and will add these to our future line up.” – Markus Krämer, Company co-founder (MCN)

The full-fairing 890R currently goes for about $33,995 USD in the US; based on the maintained exclusivity of this machine, we’re estimating this bike’s tag to read something in that general ballpark.

What do you think of Krämer’s up-and-coming naked novelty?