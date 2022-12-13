The Greenance Kit Concept: Brembo’s New Eco-Friendly Brake Pads

Brembo’s just come through on a promise they made last year to produce eco-friendly brakes – and the units boast nearly twice the emissions saved!

The Greenance Kit Concept was unveiled back in September of this year, with ‘green’ choices including the removal of materials such as copper, nickel, asbestos and the element antimony (the latter of which have always been toxic to human skin, lungs, eyes, etc).

Brembo’s Grievance kit concept. Media sourced from Brembo.

Brambo’s also tackled the problem of waste/consumption, claiming that this new unit also reduces wear – and as for emissions, we’re told they’ll save the equivalent of 176 tonnes of CO2 per year.

That’s huge.

“The Greenance Kit Concept embraces some of the most relevant cornerstones of Brembo’s DNA,” says Roberto Caravati, Brembo Aftermarket GBU Chief Operating Officer in Brembo’s press release.

“…the Greenance Kit Concept…ensures a much lower environmental impact with a significant reduction in emissions: 83% in PM10 and 80% in PM2.5.”

“These solutions have already achieved the ECE-R90 homologation tests as well as the most severe benchmark road tests, which are conducted by the company’s technicians, according to Brembo’s stringent requirements.”

We’ll be interested to see where this system pops up in our industry, and look forward to the plethora of comparison videos on the matter.

Stay tuned, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.