KTM Releases 1,000,000th Motorcycle

The Austrians are cracking open champagne for this one – and it’s all thanks to the continued efforts between parent company PIERER Mobility and their partnership with Bajaj Auto.

According to the report from Yahoo! Finance, the 1,000,000th KTM motorcycle – an Adventure 390 – was recently rolled off the production belt in Bajaj’s Chakan plant in Pune. Naturally, the CEOs of both PIERER Mobility AG and Bajaj Auto Limited are tickled pink at the new milestone, showing the passion and drive the dynamic partnership continues to support for orange-bleeders worldwide.

KTM’s machines, doing what they do best. Media sourced from KTM.

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director & CEO of Bajaj Auto Limited:

“Manufacturing has traditionally been one of our strengths, and the one-millionth KTM milestone is a testimony to that.”

“When we inked our partnership in 2007, we set ourselves the goal of developing innovations as strategic partners to make KTM’s brands known worldwide.”

“One million has been achieved. There are many more to go.”

Stefan Pierer, CEO of PIERER Mobility AG:

“This is indeed a momentous occasion for both PIERER Mobility and Bajaj Auto. Our success is based on four pillars: globalization, constant innovation, motivated employees, and established brands.”

“As Europe’s leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, we have the right partner in Bajaj with the same passion to deliver such successful services together. This gives us confidence for the future.”

With that wee Adventure 390 now out and in the good community, we’re anticipating great things from our new orange ranges of rev-happy bikes.

