KTM: Meet the All-New 2023 450 SX-F

While the spotlight has been on Ducati’s triple crown (and residual successes in recent sales), the Austrians have been quietly working on improving their bangin’ rep – and, right in line with the brand’s future goals to crush the competition, a key bike has been refreshed just in time for 2023.

KTM’s all-new 2023 450 SX-F. Media sourced from KTM.

World, meet the all-new, 2023 KTM 450 SX-F.

She’s lighter, she ranks way higher on mass centralization, and she handles like a dream – so let’s dive into the docket of tweaks.

Naturally, KTM’s done their best to get a production beauty as close to competition performance as possible; part of this is the magic that is the 450’s new engine that weighs less than 27kg while still delivering a fantastic 68hp.

Launch control is, of course, a key addition, along with “Quickshifter, two maps, a redesigned airbox, an exhaust system, and a series of other modifications” – all to complement the altered ‘anti-squat’ ergonomics and tweaked engine position.

Adjustable WP suspension, refined from the brand’s successes on the track, ties in the whole package for a cutting-edge Katoomer – perfect for down-and-daring citizens looking to lock in on a medal or three (the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics don’t hurt).

Here’s the official list of perks for the 2023 KTM 450 SX-F, according to the press release on Motorcycle Sports:

Factory racing seat (orange)

Factory wheels (black rims, orange hub, orange sprockets, black spokes)

Akrapovič ‘slip-on’ line // Semi-floating front brake disc

Factory racing front brake disc guard (carbon reinforced version)

Factory racing skid plate (carbon-reinforced version)

Factory racing triple clamp (orange anodized)

Factory start device (wp)

ODI lock-on gray grip set

Hinson outer clutch cover

Vented airbox cover

Orange sprocket

Golden chain

Like what you see? Be sure to hit up KTM’s website for further information on availability.

stay safe on the twisties.