KTM: Mani Lettenbichler Wins the 2023 Erzberg Rodeo!

And just like that, KTM snatches yet another trophy for the 2023 season – and this one was on home turf!

This week’s win was scored for round two of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship: The 2023 Erzberg Rodeo, held in the Austrian mining town of Eisenerz.

Slaying the Iron Giant did not come without her own docket of difficulties, but RedBull Katoomer Mani Lettenbichler and his 300 EXC still managed to land first place amidst a stunning 1300 entrants (via Enduro21).

A view of KTM’s team at Erzberg 2023. Media sourced from KTM.

“… Lettenbichler claimed victory at this year’s event with a masterclass of hard enduro racing that saw him reach the checkered flag over 11 minutes ahead of his closest competitor,” triumphs KTM’s recent press release.

“The win in Austria made it two wins from two starts for Mani in this year’s FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.”

“To get back-to-back wins at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo and also my second victory of the Hard Enduro season is amazing,” adds Lettenbichler himself (via IRideHardEnduro).

“My start was fairly solid, and I got away with the top three straight away so I pushed hard. When Billy caught up, we rode together for a while and then he pulled away from me during Carl’s Dinner. But when I got past him again at MOTOREX Highway I put my head down and pushed on.”

“It’s been an awesome day.”

All in all, a fantastic run of continued efforts from Team Orange, and looking forward to round three – Red Bull Romaniacs – in late July.