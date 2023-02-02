KTM: 2023 Street Range Revealed

On January 31st of 2023, KTM released their revised 390 adventure bike to the masses; now, we’ve got an entire street range to play with, proving that the Austrians don’t play when it comes to deadlines.

Keep it coming, KTM… oh, and give us a few updates about that incubating middleweight while you’re at it, please and thanks.

For 2023, KTM’s new beasties show off new graphics and color updates, with shipping set for March of this year.

“For more news about the 2023 KTM model range, visit KTM.COM or your nearest authorized KTM dealer” (via KTM’s recent press release).

KTM’s new 2023 RC390. Media sourced from KTM.

A new-new “GP orange” color scheme joins the obligatory orange-and-blue, and rolls out on GP-inspired ergonomics, a full chromoly chassis, adjustable WP APEX suspension and the electronic bits of happiness that are the RC390’s lean-angle sensitive (3D) Motorcycle Traction Control and BOSCH ABS with SUPERMOTO ABS.

KTM’s new 2023 200 Duke. Media sourced from KTM.

KTM’s accessible beast is back to play for 2023.

Gray-and-Orange now joins the traditional Orang-and-Black color scheme, aligning black subframe, orange tailpiece and orange wheels with the 200’s 199.5cc, single-cylinder heart.

She’s got her usual 31.6” seat height, too.

Muy bueno.

KTM’s revised 2023 390 Duke. Media sourced from KTM.

What do you get when you chuck WP APEX front/rear suspension, a PASC slipper clutch, BYBRE brakes and BOSCH ABS (with standard Supermoto ABS) at 373.2cc’s of pony power?

KTM’s new BEAST-inspired 390 Duke, which now apparently features “a vibrant orange and blue/gray option, and a stealthy black and gray adding a darker, more sinister shadow to the streets.”

Rowr.

Like what you see? Be sure to check out KTM’s website in support of their new beauties.

Prefer to read sans ads? We now have a button for that; give her a loving smack, subscribe for news updates, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.