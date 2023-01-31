KTM Revises the 390 Adventure for 2023

The Austrians have just let loose their most accessible adventure bike on the market – and contrary to the rumors going around, KTM kept their 390 Adventure‘s spiffy 373cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder heart.

For 2023, a pair of tough-as-nails, black anodized aluminum, spoked wheels have been dressed in CONTINENTAL TKC70 units for prime adventure duty. The obligatory WP APEX suspension, 3.8-gal (14.5-liter) fuel tank, 379 lbs (172kg) weight and lightweight steel trellis chassis also contribute to this model’s particular Rally lean, adding a “full-control stance” for optimal access to all terrain.

KTM’s new 2023 390 Adventure. Media sourced from KTM’s press release.

Brembo BYBRE brakes (320 front and 230 mm rear discs with four-piston calipers on the front) complete stoppage duties, complemented by a removable two-tier seat, that two-position windshield and LED lights.

Add to this the bike’s Ride-by-wire, Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), Cornering ABS, OFFROAD mode and linked OFFROAD ABS, and you really couldn’t ask for a more versatile machine to join 2023’s ranks of rev-happy adventure yoinkers.

Oh, and the KTM PowerParts collection will add whatever you need for the next trip, too.

