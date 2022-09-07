Knox Urbane Pro MK2 Ladies Armoured Shirt Review Summary Review Summary The Knox Urbane Pro Ladies Armoured Shirt includes CE Level 2 armor, good ventilation and is lightweight. The jacket can be worn on its own or as a protective base layer making it a great all year round jacket. Build Quality Comfort Ventilation Protection Value Pros Class AA garment under the CE standard EN17092 CE Level 1 Armor in shoulders and elbows CE Level 2 Armor in back Lightweight Value Pricing Range of sizes Cons Inside pockets are not zipped 4.4 A Good Buy Knox Urbane Pro MK2 Ladies Armoured Shirt Image Gallery Buy Now RevZilla Knox

Knox Urban Pro Ladies Shirt

As the warmer weather was coming, I was looking for a lightweight jacket or shirt I could wear on the bike or something to go under a hoodie that would still give me the protection I crave when riding.

I was at my local bike shop, BikeStop, browsing the range of ladies clothing and I was drawn to the Urbane Pro shirt made by Knox. Not only is it stylish, it is CE approved as a standalone Class AA garment with approved abrasion resistance built in, meaning an outer shell is no longer necessary unless you want to wear one. Perfect. Just what I was looking for.

The Knox Urbane Pro Ladies armoured shirt is part of a new collection from Knox called Seasonless meaning the clothing in this range is designed for all year round riding. It can be used as an armored core layer and then layers added or subtracted depending on the season.

About Knox

Knox has been established since 1981 when its founder, Geoff Travell, invented the first ever back protector made from hard grade upholstery foams formed from fibreglass moulds taken from his own body.

Over the next 40 years, many changes and innovations have happened within the company. Knox were the first company to bring to the market a motorcycle jacket with armor, the first ever CE approved motorcycle protectors and the invention of the patented Knox SPS scaphoid protection system protecting riders from scaphoid and hand injury.

Knox Urbane Pro MK2 Armoured Shirt Features

What makes the shirt so good is the Knox MICRO-LOCK armor in the shoulders, elbows and back. According to Knox, MICRO-LOCK uses SMART technology and properties to keep the armor super soft to touch but it locks when impacted. The locking action increases the amount of impact absorbed by the back protector and reduces the energy passed through to your back and/or limbs.

Key features include:

CE approved Class AA garment under the CE standard EN17092

Machine washable garment – remove armor before washing

Includes the most advanced and softest Knox MICRO-LOCK armor in the shoulders, elbows and back

For a complete list of features, visit Knox Urbane Pro Mk 2

Knox Urbane Pro MK2 Armoured Shirt Construction

Outer Shell

A combination of materials make up the outer shell with the mesh areas and stretch panels making the shirt lightweight compared to other armored shirts with heavier grade nylon or reinforced material on the elbows.

The material breakdown is as follows:

Outer Shell – 81% Nylon; 19% Spandex

Lining – 98% Nylon; 2% Spandex

Interior

Nylon mesh lines the interior in the pertinent areas – back, arms, front but with stretch panels on the sides and shoulders for increased airflow and comfort.

Pockets

There are four pockets in total. Two zippered pockets on the exterior and two low profile pockets which are unzipped.

Exterior zipped outer pockets on each side.

I really like the two outer zipped pockets which means my phone is secure when riding. There are also two handy inside pockets too but these are not zippered so I am mindful of what I put into these pockets.

Personally I would like to see all pockets on jackets and shirts have a zip. If you put something in a pocket, you want to know that it will stay secure for your journey and not have that worry that it will fall out.

Inside pockets on each side, not zippered.

I have resorted to tucking important papers into the waist of my trousers before now just for peace of mind that they will still be there when I arrive!

Branding

Knox branding on the back of the neck.

There is branding on the right arm which is black on black. The right front pocket has a Knox small label towards the bottom of the shirt and on the hem under the left side pocket is the letter ‘K’.

There is a small silver Knox branded label at the back of the neck. All the branding is subtle and neatly blends into the shirt. It’s not garish, just simple and elegant.

The Knox branding on the right arm.

Zippers

All the zippers are YKK, with a ‘K’ very neatly embossed onto the bottom of the pull tabs on both sides.

Knox branding on both sides on all the zippers.

Knox Urbane Pro MK2 Armoured Shirt Build Quality

Knox developed its own tough stretch mesh fabrics for the shirt for it to be approved as a Class AA jacket, a classification that is normally given to heavy or leather jackets and shirts, allowing the shirt to remain not only lightweight and breathable, but abrasion resistant too.

The mesh materials on the Knox Urbane Pro Ladies shirt.

The mesh fabrics allows flexibility whilst being worn which in turns gives you maximum comfort and air flow to keep you cool. The stretch mesh on the forearms and under the arms allows for breathability in these areas and helps prevent you from getting hot and sticky when the temperatures are gloriously high.

Sizing

The shirt comes in 7 sizes; XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL and 3XL.

I would suggest using the chart function on the website to help determine sizing.

I would say that the shirt is true to size but because I do generally feel the cold, I went for the next size up so I could comfortably fit a thermal layer or two underneath.

You could of course add layers on top of the shirt instead but I really like the styling of the shirt and would like to use it as a standalone shirt for as long as possible.

Comfort

I found the shirt to be extremely comfortable to wear. The mesh fabrics not only allows for flexibility when riding but also gives you air flow to keep you cool.

The Knox Urbane Pro Ladies shirt is so comfortable to wear.

When I tried the shirt on, I really liked the fit. The jacket is constructed using high tenacity stretch nylon with stretch mesh panels so it fits my body shape nicely and feels really comfortable. It feels like the shirt literally moulds itself to your body shape.

In hot weather the shirt will keep you cool without compromising on your safety and protection. It doesn’t matter what bike you are riding – scooter, sports bike, tourer, cruiser etc., it is designed with breathability and impact protection in mind to keep you as safe as possible when riding.

When I ventured out on my first bike ride in the shirt, because of the stretch material, I was struck by just how comfortable it is to wear when riding.

Inside the Knox Urbane Pro Ladies shirt. You can see the back protector peeking through.

Because the shirt is lightweight, after wearing it for about ten minutes, you forget that you are wearing a protective shirt at all.

I normally wear a leather jacket when riding and the difference between the jacket and the shirt is incredible, the shirt is so lightweight in comparison and moving about is effortless. There is no bulky feeling that you get when wearing a leather jacket.

Loops

The shirt has thumb loops for added security and a security belt loop system on the inside of the jacket to allow you to secure the shirt to a pair of trousers with a belt.

Belt loops on the inside of the jacket.

Knox Urbane Pro MK2 Armoured Shirt Functionality

Due to the very nature of the shirt and its design, it is obviously not a waterproof garment and is not designed as such. It is designed as a protective base layer in which you can add or subtract layers too.

In the event that it is a cooler day, you can pop a hoodie over the top of the shirt to keep the wind from going through the jacket.

Likewise, if it is a rainy day, you can wear a waterproof jacket over the top.

The Knox Urbane Pro Ladies shirt is suitable for wearing on all bikes.

Ventilation

The shirt is designed to offer you ventilation when worn as a standalone protective shirt in the pertinent areas – under arms, arms, front and back and having worn the shirt in temperatures in excess of 30 degrees, I can definitely say it does the job nicely.

Protective shoulder pad on the armoured shirt.

I wore this shirt whilst touring in Europe earlier this year with temperatures of mid to late thirties and I stayed cool whilst riding allowing me to stay on the bike longer and not be hot and sticky when I parked up.

When the temperatures were cooler, I wore a thermal vest underneath and sometimes also a long sleeved top.

I quite often attend bike nights which are great riding to in the early evening sun, but coming home when the heat has disappeared, it can be chilly. For these nights I wear a long sleeve shirt or hoodie over the shirt to keep the wind and cold from penetrating through the mesh materials.

Protection and CE Rating

A separate removable MICRO-LOCK chest protector can be added as an optional extra and a waterproof over jacket can be purchased separately but I haven’t gone for these at the moment. The shirt is CE approved Class AA garment under the CE standard EN17092.

It uses Knox MICRO-LOCK armor in shoulders, elbows and back. MICRO-LOCK uses SMART technology and properties to keep the armor super soft to touch, but it locks when impacted. The locking action increases the amount of impact absorbed by the protector and reduces the energy passed through to the back and/or limbs.

Low profile shoulder armor (left) and elbow armor (right). EN 1621-1:2012 L1.

The back armor is full CE approved. EN 1621 -2 Level 2.

Care Instructions

I love that you can just take the armor out of the shirt and pop it into the wash to keep it clean and smelling fresh. I found the best way to dry the shirt was just by hanging it on the back of a chair. The label clearly states not to put the shirt into the tumble dryer.

Conclusion

I have to say the Knox Urbane Pro Ladies shirt is one of the most versatile shirts I have. The shirt is invaluable when touring because you can literally just wear this shirt and add or subtract layers depending on the weather. You do not need to take another jacket with you too.

I am really impressed with the quality of the fabric and how the shirt feels against my body when wearing it. It’s almost like wearing another layer of skin, you forget you are wearing an armored shirt. There is no bulkiness to the shirt and it is easy to move about when riding and incredibly comfortable.

I think at £230 / $279 USD / $356 CAD this is great value for money and a brilliant addition to your motorbike wardrobe.

Specs

Manufacturer: Knox

Knox Price: (When Tested) £230 / $279 USD / $356 CAD

(When Tested) £230 / $279 USD / $356 CAD Made In: Pakistan

Pakistan Colors: Black, Black/Denim, Black/Grey/Denim

Black, Black/Denim, Black/Grey/Denim Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL Review Period: May – June 2022

