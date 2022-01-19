Motorcycle NewsKawasakiNew Gear & Technologies

Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype Uses a Ninja H2R Engine

A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine

‘Flying Motorcycles’ Now Have a Whole New Meaning

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has been tinkering with the concept of an unmanned transport system that could potentially help in the daily lives of communities worldwide – and we’re told that the aircraft component houses a supercharged engine from the bonkers Ninja H2R.

A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine

It makes sense, really.  With KHI in need of punchy engines to pilot their delivery robot prototypes and the company’s motorcycle dealership a smart walk away, we’re not surprised that they would crossover parts in projects from different departments. 

A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine

What’s neat is that the aircraft in question isn’t just a typical airplane; it will showcase Vertical Take-Off & Landing (VTOL) technology or the ability to land and take-off without the need for a runway – a very valuable thing in urban or remote settings.

VTOL is apparently very popular with emerging electric prototypes, as well as remotely-controlled vehicles (for the obvious reason that lack of VTOL would mean additional training for the person behind the controls and more space to reconnect with the ground).

A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine

The reason for KHI’s invention? We’re told by Robotics & Automation News that Team Green wants to “solve societal issues such as labor shortages in the logistics industry,” and the importance of a cargo system “that is not affected by road-traffic conditions or topographic features such as seas, mountains and rivers, and reliable logistics services to locations deep in the mountains or on remote islands.”

A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine

All told, the fully-automated K-Racer-X1 is purportedly able to “transport a 100-kilogram payload and is equipped with a delivery robot loading and unloading mechanism.”

“The delivery robot used together with the unmanned VTOL is based on a delivery robot designed to achieve smooth, stable operations even on rough and bumpy roads, developed utilizing Kawasaki’s knowledge in robotics and technologies behind the off-road capabilities of its motorcycles and side-by-sides.”

A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine

And in case you were wondering…yes, they’ve managed to modify the K-Racer-X1 to enable the potential for boarding. 

That’s what blows my mind most, I think – that one motorcycle engine has the potential to send a person flying…but we kind of knew that already.

Brings a whole new meaning to the concept of ‘flying motorcycle,” doesn’t it?

A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine

We look forward to hearing more on this peculiar robot; with the 998cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC, 16-valve, inline four-cylinder engine punching out 310hp @ 14,000rpm and supplying 121.5lb-ft of yank to the VTOL tech @ 12,500rpm, we’ll be excited to see what all that cheddar means for the vertical factor. 

A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine

Stay tuned for updates, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*wBW does not endorse attempts to fly with motorcycle engines. Please stay alive so you can continue to read and comment on our articles. Thank you.*

*All Media Sourced from Kawi’s Official video on YouTube*
A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine
A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine
A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine
A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine
A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine
A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine
A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine
A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine
A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine
A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine
A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine
A view of Kawasaki’s ‘K-Racer-X1’ Prototype, Which Uses a Ninja H2R Engine

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *