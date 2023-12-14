Kawasaki Shows Off “World’s First Hydrogen Sports Bike”

Kawasaki’s finally given us a look at their first hydrogen bike!

Meet the “Ninja H2 HySE,” Kawasaki’s first hydrogen-powered motorcycle and a machine created with the aid of the “HySE” Consortium (Kawasaki, Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, and Toyota).

Until now, sneak peeks at trademark patents and news of Toyota’s involvement in the Big Four’s “HySE” project were all our industry had to go off of for details on the organization’s drive to create hydrogen-powered bikes.

Now that a ride-ready test prototype of the H2 HySE has officially said hello via a reveal at the “Group Vision 2030” conference (Webike Japan tells us this was two days ago, on December 12), we can finally dive under those panniers and see what else our good Team Green has given us.

A view of Kawasaki’s ready-to-ride H2 HySE hydrogen motorcycle. Media provided by Webike Japan.

Kawasaki’s Ninja H2 HySE: What we know

To launch into the new stuff, we first have to touch base on what we already know about Kawasaki’s new hydrogen motorcycle:

Kawasaki based this build off of their existing H2 model Panniers at the rear were designed to hold extra hydrogen canisters The bike’s engine was designed to be similar to a typical fossil-fuel engine

Now that the bike’s photos have been released (via Webike Japan), we see that the H2 HySE carries a super-charged inline-four heart capable of 999cc, complete with direct injection.

An “H”-shaped headlight carries forward the importance of both “HySE” and the bike’s alternative fuel source, while a charcoal and blue livery adds novel aesthetics to a machine typically painted a race-ready green.

A view of Kawasaki’s ready-to-ride H2 HySE hydrogen motorcycle. Media provided by Webike Japan.

Kawasaki’s Ninja H2 HySE: What we don’t know

Of course, this test prototype doesn’t represent an official debut to society; rather, the bike’s additional specs remain elusive so that Kawasaki can make a big deal about the debut of the thing when testing is finished.

Expect our sources to be better informed as we traipse closer to the target date for the commercialization of hydrogen-engine motorcycles, which Kawasaki says is scheduled for early 2030 (Webike Japan).

Is Kawasaki using hydrogen tech for anything else?

While hydrogen motorcycle tech is certainly a pioneering topic, our good manufacturer also has eyes on the skies; coverage from Webike Japan cites how the company has a six-cylinder ready for aeronautical antics.

We’re also told that Toyota, another member of HySE, will be taking the same tech housed in Kawasaki’s bike and utilizing the thing in a four-wheeled buggy at the Dakar Rally.

What do you think of the Kawasaki H2 HySE?

*Media provided by Webike Japan*