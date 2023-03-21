Kawasaki Files Trademark for “HySe” Hydrogen Prototype Motorcycle

Kawasaki is stamping their continued efforts in the hydrogen lab with a “no-touchy” green seal – and, in doing so, they’re providing us with a better idea of what to expect for the company’s future investment into alternative two-wheeled energy.

For the record, the bike trademarked is the one fully-hydrogen motorcycle they’ve been hinting at; to our knowledge, the HEV models Kawi’s been playing with on a similar scope have been left alone… for now.

Coverage from CycleWorld shows us the bike’s logo – a water droplet rolling atop two wheels – as well as the chosen name for the model: “HySe.”

Kawasaki’s hydrogen motorcycle logo, created for the “HySe,” following a trademark application in Europe. Media sourced from Bennetts.

“Both trademarks are intended specifically for ‘Non-electric prime movers for land vehicles, not including their parts,” supplies coverage from Bennetts on the trademark application, which went through in Europe.

“Hydrogen engines for land vehicles… [and] mechanical elements for land vehicles, according to the applications. That word salad means the trademarks are aimed at combustion engines that burn hydrogen rather than fossil fuels.”

So why hydrogen?

Kawasaki’s hydrogen motorcycle, which has been christened the “HySe,” following a trademark application in Europe. Media sourced from Bennetts.

The answer is simple: hydrogen doesn’t release toxic greenhouse gases when burnt. Unlike fossil fuel, hydrogen releases water and is found in plentiful supply… though the problem of hooking up a gaseous fuel to fast-moving objects remains the main concern for many.

Kawasaki’s canister, created to store hydrogen (the ones for the HySe will be smaller). Media sourced from Bennetts.

Bottom line, Kawasaki considered this tech valuable enough to protect it in a trademark, so we’re anticipating big things to come from the prototype, when she’s finished and ready for her debut.

Looking forward to the next update from the Japanese multi-conglomerate motorcycle marque.