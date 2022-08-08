Kawasaki: Ninja ZX-4R Confirmed for U.S. Debut

Strap yourselves in, folks; this one’s been a long time coming.

Finally, we’ve recieved concrete proof that Kawasaki’s Ninja ZX-4R is coming to the U.S.!

Thanks to a report from Motorcycle.com showing a set of VIN submissions from the NHSTA, we know that Kawi is prepping a supersport; a 399cc, Inline-Four for 2023, with the official labels below:

A view of the VIN submission from MHSTA showing an inline-hour, 399cc unit headed for US market. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.

Keep in mind, the looks of this particular bike are still up in the air.

We’ve not been given ANYTHING that shows what the ZX-4R will look like, though we can guess based on Kawi’s current Ninja lineup.

Currently, there’s a lot of talk going around that the 399cc could get something visually similar to the ZX-25R…at least, based on earlier patents from the Japanese motorcycle marque showing a fairing design built to wrap around the 25R’s inner guts.

“The patent described how intakes built into the fairing would divert air towards the engine for additional cooling,” explains the report.

“While the design was used on the ZX-25R, the patent describes the invention as being ‘more preferably applied to a vehicle having four-cylinder 400cc engine’.”

With Kawasaki’s present-year docket also showcasing a potential dynamic duo for the electric industry, be sure to stay tuned and click that subscribe button.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.