As the sweltering summer season rounds to a close, riders across the country are taking advantage of the let-up in degrees by swinging a leg over their knobbly unit of choice and hooning for the hills – and, in typical fashion, Kawasaki has just the bike(s) for the occasion.

Don’t believe us?

Why not solidify your opinions and give Kawi’s new 2023 KX™250X and KX™450X a test ride on October 8th at the Kawasaki Enduro Demo Day in Worcestershire?

Jumps like this are likely not included in the test ride package – just saying. Media sourced from Kawasaki.

If you’re looking to book your slot, you should book soon, since there are only a certain amount of spots – after all, you can’t go wrong with an event which is “free to attend, open to all riders and will be run by Craig Chamberlain and the Kawasaki MX Experience team.”

MCN also tells us that registering will get you a morning or afternoon session where riders can “ride across a range of terrains” – the perfect complement to a post-performance nap.

Kawasaki’s enduro machines, which are available for a test ride at the Kawasaki Enduro Demo Ride Days in Worcestershire. Media sourced from Kawasaki.

Kawasaki’s KX™250X and KX™450X have been logged in the good community as “pure competition machine[s]” – modest but punchy interpretations of the KX™250/KX™450 supercross and motocross racers.

“Our Enduro range of machines is fantastic, and we believe that once you’ve had the chance to try one, you will be hooked,” enthuses Craig Watson, the Sales and Marketing Manager at Kawasaki UK (via Motohead Mag).

“With cross-country specific tuning that encompasses the engine suspension and brakes, plus featuring an 18-inch rear wheel with skid plate and side stand, what isn’t there to like?”

“We hope to see as many customers as possible join us for the day and experience our ‘X’ range first hand.”

In short, showing up for free and getting to rub shoulders with members of Kawi’s MX Experience team are more than likely to make your weekend – so be sure to let us know if you sign up!

Stay tuned for other related news coming down the proverbial pipeline, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.