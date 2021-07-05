Join Us For KTM’s World Adventure Week

Seven days.

1000 km.

Prizes galore.

Welcome to KTM’s World Adventure Week – where the tough get going with a little sprinkle of fun along the way.

KTM’s World Adventure Week starts today and runs July 5 – July 11. Each rider that participates will be given a challenge for every day of the week, with prizes being handed out for every day fully completed.

For a complete list of the week’s perks, see below:

Day 1 | July 5th

CHALLENGE: Complete a ride & share it using #theworldadventureweek

DAY’S PRIZE: HORNET ADV HELMET

Day 2 | July 6th

CHALLENGE: Ride through an altitude of 890 m

DAY’S PRIZE: ADVENTURE S JACKET

Day 3 | July 7th

CHALLENGE: Check-in at a KTM dealer while out riding

DAY’S PRIZE: X-SPIRIT III HELMET

Day 4 | July 8th

CHALLENGE: Complete a total elevation gain of 1290 m

DAY’S PRIZE: TERRA ADV JACKET

Day 5 | July 9th

CHALLENGE: Get at least five rides tracked Monday to Friday

DAY’S PRIZE: RESONANCE LEATHER JACKET

Day 6 | July 10th

CHALLENGE: Ride 390 km start to finish

DAY’S PRIZE: C4 PRO HELMET

Day 7 | July 11th

CHALLENGE: Complete a Pack Ride with at least two riding buddies

DAY’S PRIZE: LUGGAGE BAG & SIDE BAG SET

KTM has also created a point-based system that makes the schedule’s challenges and prizes easier to track.

“Completion of each challenge will award participants with 250 points, with an added 1000 points given to all those who clock up 1,000 km”, says KTM on their website. “Riders will need a minimum of 2000 points to be eligible to win a KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, which means they have to complete at least four of the seven daily challenges.”

Interested in participating in the challenge? All you need is a bike, access to a KTM dealership, and a computer to register on KTM’s website.

Join the move to explore tracks and trails, clock in the kilometers/miles, and share your memories with comrades of the bike community.