Iván Cervantes Sets A New Guinness World Record For Distance With A Triumph Tiger 1200

Iván Cervantes, an accomplished Enduro World Champion and esteemed Triumph Global Ambassador, has recently achieved a remarkable feat by securing the prestigious Guinness World Records title for ‘The greatest distance covered on a motorcycle in 24 hours (individual).’

Taking control of a Tiger 1200 GT Explorer, Cervantes embarked on this extraordinary challenge at the renowned Nardò Technical Center’s High-Speed Ring in Italy. Over the course of 24 hours, he successfully conquered a staggering distance of over 2,492 miles, surpassing the previous record of 2,116 miles by an impressive margin of more than 372 miles.

The remarkable endeavor took place on April 30, under the watchful eye of a Guinness World Records adjudicator who meticulously verified and validated the record attempt. The final confirmed distance of 2493.27 miles stands as a monumental achievement, comparable to traveling from New York City to Los Angeles in a straight line.

Watch the video below for the full story on how this amazing feat was achieved.