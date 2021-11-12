iQSTEL Plans To Become Major EV Competitor With EVOSS Electric Motorcycle

We’ve just had news that the mysterious (and extremely shy) EVOSS electric motorcycle is scheduled to enter production this week – and the first beastie is set to roll off the belt before the end of this fiscal year.

The report from PRNewsWire states that “the first production run [will include] the EVOSS 250, 350 and 450 models equipped with 2, 3, and 4 Kw motors. All models come with a 72 Volt, 50 AmpH battery…with a max range up to 150 Km per battery charge, a max speed up to 90 Km/h, and a max torque of 140 Nm (varying based on model)”

We’ve been curious about these guys for a while now. iQSTEL Inc. – a U.S.-based, publicly listed company with a presence in 15 countries that offers cutting-edge technology solutions – has chosen multiple routes to integrate into economies worldwide, with the EVOSS electric motorcycle being just one of the many divisions they’ve used to reach their goal as “one of the leaders in One-Stop-Shop for high-tech services with a global presence.”

“I´m very excited to be part of this important milestone in our EVOSS EV project. Having our EVOSS electric motorcycles in-country in the USA, Latin America, and the EU will demonstrate our commitment to a high standard quality product at a competitive price and drive future sales expansion through the dealer network,” says Mr. Tony Abdo, CEO EVOSS B2C Division.

“Our vision is to become a major player in EV Motorcycle market within Latin America and the EU over the next three years. Management is scheduled to present the EVOSS electric motorcycle forecast to our independent Board of Directors. Subsequently, the forecast will be shared with our shareholders in December,” adds Mr. Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL.

As attractive as the concept of a one-stop tech shop sounds, we’re a tad skeptical – and will have a better idea of what the company brings to the moto table next year when the EVOSS bike is scooting out and about on the global market proper.

Be sure to head over to the iQSTEL Inc. website for more information on the company, compare the power specs of the EVOSS to Sondors’ new machine and the Chinese NIU from RQI, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.