InvestCorp Aims To Sell Dainese Brand For $848 million

We’ve just had word that Investcorp – a global manager of alternative investment products – not only owns Italian motorcycle gear brand Dainese but is hoping to sell the brand for a neat wad of green.

Let’s chat about it.

This isn’t Investcorp’s first rodeo when it comes to selling upscale brands; a report from Yahoo! Finance states that Gucci and Tiffany are among the handful of names that have gone through the company’s fix-and-flip phase, with Dainese having been under Investcorp’s ownership since 2014 – originally acquired for the neat sum of €130 million (roughly $150 million USD).

Given that the selling price of Rossi’s VR46 go-to gear brand will ideally be something along the lines of $848 million, we’re thinking Investcorp’s definitely benefiting from the transaction.

“Investcorp, with $37.6 billion of assets under management as of June 30, has clinched more than eight acquisitions this year through both its flagship private equity fund and technology fund which focuses on established European tech businesses,” states the report.

“Under Investcorp’s ownership, Dainese has more than tripled its core earnings and diversified its product range providing protective gear for winter sports, biking, and horse riding.”

The article goes on to state that Investcorp will be hiring Lazard (a financial advisory and asset management firm) to “launch a sales process for the company…at the start of 2022.”

Be sure to check back for more updates regarding this story; drop a comment below, let us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.