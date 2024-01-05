Industry Insider: Yamaha’s Not Biting the Hydrogen Bullet…Yet

|
Eric de Seynes has just sat down with MCN to talk about hydrogen tech and it’s feasibility in today’s markets.
It’s been under a week since Yamaha EU’s previous President stepped down from his role as CEO to join the company’s supervisory board; despite this, de Seynes remains as passionate about Yamaha as ever… which makes him the perfect candidate for chats on hydrogen tech.
Yamaha and Hydrogen
For those of you who don’t know, Yamaha is part of a partnership called the “HySE Consortium.” “HySE” (or “Hydrogen Small Mobility & Engine Technology”) is dedicated to hydrogen-powered motorcycles, drones, mini cars, and watercraft.
According to the HySE press release, Yamaha’s commitment to HySE included the following:
-
“Hands-on research using real hydrogen-powered engines” (functionality, performance, and reliability) with Kawasaki.
-
The development of “refueling systems and hydrogen tanks.”
Does Yamaha have any Hydrogen bikes in the works?
Kawasaki – another member of HySE – has just gone and punted out the world’s first hydrogen sports bike, leading to the inevitable query: What’s Yammie got cooking in the lab?
According to de Seynes, not much… at least, not for the motorcycle community. If we want that answer to change, we’ll apparently have to wait for our good industry to come along:
|
– Eric de Seynes, Chairman of Supervisory Board (MCN)
Why Yamaha joined HySE
Yamaha may not see themselves cooking up a hydrogen-powered bike in the next year, but de Seynes reminds us not to underestimate strength in numbers – in fact, strength is exactly why they sigmed on as a member of the HySE Consortium in the first place:
|
– Eric de Seynes, Chairman of Supervisory Board (MCN)
Are you excited to see what 2024 brings for the members of the HySE Consortium?