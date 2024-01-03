Yamaha EU Has a New CEO/President!

Yamaha EU’s got a new CEO for 2024!

Back in April of this past year, Yamaha EU’s Chief Executive – Eric Seynes – took on the role of President for the International Motorcycle Manufacturers Association (IMMA).

Now, we hear that, as of January 1 of this year, Seynes has stepped down from his role as CEO to join the brand’s Supervisatory Board!

Olivier Prévost (left), and Eric Seynes (right). Media provided by Roadracing World.

More about Eric Seynes

Yamaha’s press release (released to Roadracing World) tells us that Eric has been Yammie EU’s Operational Director and Chief Operating Officer since since 2014, with 2018 seeing Seynes become the branch’s official Chief Executive (via RideApart).

Before this Seyne spent almost a half of a century riding, writing, working on bikes as a mechanic, and eventually managing a world champ team with an additional bit of time as a sponsorship director in Formula 1 and MotoGP.

Today, Eric celebrates his new book, titled “Legends” – a 300-page epic of memories and glimpses into the world of competitive two-wheeled racing.

If you’re interested in purchasing, funds from buying “Legends” will be handed over to the Motorcycling History Foundation (MHF), further supporting our good motorcycle racing legacy.

Olivier Prévost, Yamaha EU’s new CEO. Media provided by Nieuwsmotor.

Who is Olivier Prévost?

Yamaha’s previous Vice Chairman may find himself in the role of CEO for 2024, but the move comes as no surprise to us. According to the translated news by Rolf Lüthi (SpeedWeek), Prévost began his good work for our industry back in 1994, under MBK (a Yamaha subsidiary).

Fast forward to thirty years later, and the 55-year old is now in charge of Yamaha EU, thanks to his extensive knowledge in all things Yamaha.

Eric Seynes, Yamaha EU’s previous CEO. Media provided by LinkedIn.

What does Eric have to say about all of this?

Here’s what Seynes himself has to say about his time with Yamaha and this exciting new chapter:

It has been a great honor and privilege to have led the Yamaha Motor Europe group companies since 2014 as Operational Director and C.O.O, and then as President and C.E.O since 2018. During this decade we have developed a new marketing strategy in Europe, have more than doubled our total net sales and have implemented many new customer services and digital applications.” – Eric Seynes, previous CEO and current supervisory Board member, Yamaha EU (Roadracing World)

A big congrats from team webBike World to Yamaha EU and their new CEO! We look forward to seeing a continuation of success for the branch.