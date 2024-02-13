Indian Recalls Thousands of 2020-2022 Models Over ABS Software Error

Indian is recalling an estimated 11,648 motorcycles across their 2020-2022 ranges

Faulty brake light is possible when equipped with the Bosch ABS 9.1M Plus module

There have been no reported injuries or accidents related to this defect.

Owners and dealers will be notified by February 14th with servicing provided free of charge

If you own a 2020-2022 Indian Challenger/Pursuit/FTR, you might be eligible for this recent recall on a malfunctioning brake light.

Recall history and related concerns

Back in 2021, Indian Motorcycles’ parent company, Polaris, landed on a social media post about their own brake light issues.

Fast forward a couple of years, and Polaris has found the fault to lie in more than one bike, with Bosch’s ABS 9.1M Plus module at fault.

Apparently, the affected part can cause “unintended illumination” of the brake light, which could in turn increase rusk of a collision.



Here’s the exact quote from the NHTSA’s Safety Report:

Unintended illumination of the brake lights may be noticeable to other road users, create confusion for the driver following the subject vehicles as to the meaning of the signal and increase the risk of crash. There have been no reported injuries or accidents related to this defect.” – Part 573 Safety Recall Report (24V-069), NHTSA

Which of Indian’s bikes are affected by this recall?

A hefty list of Challengers, FTRs, and Pursuits are included in today’s recall. Here’s the list from the NHTSA’s Safety Report, in order of numbered appearance:

2020 – 2022 Indian Challenger 2020 – 2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse 2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Icon 2022 Indian Challenger Elite 2020 – 2022 Indian Challenger Limited 2019 – 2020 Indian FTR 1200 2022 Indian FTR 1200 2022 Indian FTR 1200 R carbon 2020 Indian FTR 1200 rally 2022 Indian FTR 1200 rally 2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse 2022 Indian Challenger Limited Edition 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited Icon 2022 Indian Pursuit Darkhorse Premium 2022 Indian Pursuit, Limited 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited Premium 2019 – 2020 Indian FTR 1200 S 2022 Indian FTR 1200 S

Thanks to Indian’s expeditious movement, any bikes that left the company’s manufacturing plant past the date of April 13, 2022, have not been affected by this issue.

What is Indian Motorcycles doing about the faulty component?

The report tells us that Indian has already begun updating their Bosch ABS software (which explains why this recall was for 11,648 bikes and not 12,619 bikes). An estimated 100% of all bikes noted in this recall were considered defect prior to actioning from Indian Motorcycles/Polaris.

When will Indian notify us about this recall?

Both owners and dealers will be notified by tomorrow (FEB 14, 2024), with instructions to owners to take their motorcycle to a dealership for the requisite repairs.

Service for re-flashing (fixing) the affected ABS module will be free of charge.

What can I do about this recall?

Should you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do your own homework, feel free to contact either the Indian Motorcycle Customer Service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:

Indian Motorcycle Customer Service Telephone #:1-800-765-2747 Manufacturer Recall No: I-24-03 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline Telephone #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) Recall No: 24V-069 (24V06900) www.nhtsa.gov

