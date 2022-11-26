Indian Motorcycles Issues Recall on Scouts And Chiefs

Indian’s just issued a recall on over 7500 of their Scouts and Chiefs – and the faulty part that needs to be tossed is the fuel pump.

According to the recall on NHTSA’s website, a slew of reports came in detailing fuel pump failure.

That number has now spiked to 180 total complaints, so naturally Indian decided to investigate.

“In October 2022, Indian Motorcycle learned from the fuel pump supplier that beginning in March 2021, the impeller within the fuel pump was manufactured thicker than the engineering specification, which could result in fuel pump failure during operation,” states the recall.

“On November 4, 2022, Indian Motorcycle’s Executive Review Committee decided that the fuel pump failure during operation resulting in an engine stall resulted in a safety-related defect.”

The 2022 Indian Scout Bobber. Media sourced from TeamMoto.

Here is a list of the models affected (model, production date range and VIN range):

2021-2022 Indian Scout

May 6, 2021 through February 17, 2022

56KMSA003M3173916 through 56KMSA003N3183119

2021-2022 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

May 6, 2021 through February 16, 2022

56KMTA112M3173927 through 56KMTA118N3183038

2021-2022 Indian Scout Bobber

April 10, 2021 through February 17, 2022

56KMTA004N3183143 through 56KMTA006M3172613

2021-2022 Indian Scout Icon

May 6, 2021 through February 16, 2022

56KMSA008N3183035 through 56KMSA008M3173930

2021-2022 Indian Scout Sixty

October 29, 2021 through February 16, 2022

56KMSB112M3173922 through 56KMSA112N3183135

2021-2022 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty

May 6, 2021 through February 16, 2022

56KMTG006M3173912 through 56KMTG00XN3183084

2021-2022 Indian Scout Bobber Icon

May 10, 2021 through February 9, 2022

56KMTA005M3174112 through 56KMTA000N3182779

2022 Indian Scout Rogue Sixty

October 29, 2021 through February 17, 2022

56KMTC119N3180385 through 56KMTD112N3183134

2022 Indian Scout Rogue

October 29, 2021 through February 17, 2022

56KMTC006N3180384 through 56KMTC001N3183144

2022 Indian Chief

March 3, 2021 through October 31, 2022

56KDMBAG5N3000105 through 56KDMBAG2N3008324

2022 Indian Chief Bobber

May 7, 2022 through August 23, 2022

56KDLBAG1N3001741 through 56KDLCAG5N3007340

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

February 5, 2021 through November 4, 2022

56KDLABHXN3000377 through 56KDLABHXN3008415

2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse

February 11, 2021 through November 4, 2022

56KDMABH1N3000457 through 56KDMABH1N3008414

2022 Indian Super Chief

March 26, 2021 through October 11, 2022

56KDBBAG5N3000952 through 56KDBBAG7N3007997

2022 Indian Super Chief Limited

March 17, 2021 through October 11, 2022

56KDBABH7N3000789 through 56KDBABH9N3008411

The 2022 Indian Chief. Media sourced from RideApart.

If you know of anybody experiencing a whining noise is coming from the fuel tank, a stalling engine or weird surges in your bike’s power, take ‘er in to your nearest dealership and get her looked at.

Be sure to stay posted on other news as she comes down the pipeline, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.