Indian Motorcycles Issues Recall on Scouts And Chiefs

Indian’s just issued a recall on over 7500 of their Scouts and Chiefs – and the faulty part that needs to be tossed is the fuel pump.
According to the recall on NHTSA’s website, a slew of reports came in detailing fuel pump failure.
That number has now spiked to 180 total complaints, so naturally Indian decided to investigate.
“In October 2022, Indian Motorcycle learned from the fuel pump supplier that beginning in March 2021, the impeller within the fuel pump was manufactured thicker than the engineering specification, which could result in fuel pump failure during operation,” states the recall.
“On November 4, 2022, Indian Motorcycle’s Executive Review Committee decided that the fuel pump failure during operation resulting in an engine stall resulted in a safety-related defect.”
Here is a list of the models affected (model, production date range and VIN range):
2021-2022 Indian Scout
May 6, 2021 through February 17, 2022
56KMSA003M3173916 through 56KMSA003N3183119
2021-2022 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty
May 6, 2021 through February 16, 2022
56KMTA112M3173927 through 56KMTA118N3183038
2021-2022 Indian Scout Bobber
April 10, 2021 through February 17, 2022
56KMTA004N3183143 through 56KMTA006M3172613
2021-2022 Indian Scout Icon
May 6, 2021 through February 16, 2022
56KMSA008N3183035 through 56KMSA008M3173930
2021-2022 Indian Scout Sixty
October 29, 2021 through February 16, 2022
56KMSB112M3173922 through 56KMSA112N3183135
2021-2022 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty
May 6, 2021 through February 16, 2022
56KMTG006M3173912 through 56KMTG00XN3183084
2021-2022 Indian Scout Bobber Icon
May 10, 2021 through February 9, 2022
56KMTA005M3174112 through 56KMTA000N3182779
2022 Indian Scout Rogue Sixty
October 29, 2021 through February 17, 2022
56KMTC119N3180385 through 56KMTD112N3183134
2022 Indian Scout Rogue
October 29, 2021 through February 17, 2022
56KMTC006N3180384 through 56KMTC001N3183144
2022 Indian Chief
March 3, 2021 through October 31, 2022
56KDMBAG5N3000105 through 56KDMBAG2N3008324
2022 Indian Chief Bobber
May 7, 2022 through August 23, 2022
56KDLBAG1N3001741 through 56KDLCAG5N3007340
2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
February 5, 2021 through November 4, 2022
56KDLABHXN3000377 through 56KDLABHXN3008415
2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse
February 11, 2021 through November 4, 2022
56KDMABH1N3000457 through 56KDMABH1N3008414
2022 Indian Super Chief
March 26, 2021 through October 11, 2022
56KDBBAG5N3000952 through 56KDBBAG7N3007997
2022 Indian Super Chief Limited
March 17, 2021 through October 11, 2022
56KDBABH7N3000789 through 56KDBABH9N3008411
If you know of anybody experiencing a whining noise is coming from the fuel tank, a stalling engine or weird surges in your bike’s power, take ‘er in to your nearest dealership and get her looked at.
Be sure to stay posted on other news as she comes down the pipeline, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.