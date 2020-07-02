Indian Motorcycle Supports the Veterans Ride to Sturgis

Indian Continues Its Support

The Sturgis Rally is still on, and that means the Veterans Ride to Sturgis is still on, and Indian Motorcycle is continuing to support the ride. The company is providing several of its models for riders over the course of the two-week event. The Sturgis Rally will begin on August 7, 2020.

The 15 veterans will be participating in the ride, with nine new and six returning veterans. The bikes will be fitted with Rekluse auto clutches and some will have custom-built Champion sidecars for amputee and paraplegic veterans.

“During these extraordinary times, getting our veterans out of the house and supporting them with the liberating power of motorcycle therapy is more important than ever,” said Dave Frey, U.S. Army Veteran, and Veterans Charity Ride Founder. “To be able to combine those efforts and honor our selfless and invaluable first responders during this unprecedented pandemic makes this journey even more gratifying. In light of COVID-19, we will be implementing necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy, as we come together to heal and support one another on our ride to the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.”

The Veterans Charity Ride and Indian Motorcycle both stated, according to RideApart, that they will be taking safety and sanitation measures the whole way. Hopefully, the ride can be had without putting anyone in danger.